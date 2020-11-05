1/1
Marie METTLEWSKY
METTLEWSKY: It is with great sadness the family of Mrs. Marie Mettlewsky announce her passing with family at her side Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the age of 92 years. A Private Family Service was held Monday, November 2, 2020 at Notre Dame de Lourdes Roman Catholic Church with Father Cuong Luong as celebrant. Interment followed at the Wilkie Cemetery. Marie is survived by her son-in-law, Jim: Grant (Salima) & Curtis (Jil); daughters: Debbie (Norman): Bob & Carmelle (Chris); Blanche (Rick): Ryan & Trent (Lorraine); Belinda (Fred); Val : Brandon (Zan) & Amanda (Michael); Tracy (Rick): Adam & Chelsey (Gavin); great-grandchildren: Declan, Kearon, Fiona, Kate, James, Alex, Sharanna, Luke, Mary Jo, Aspen, Benjamin & Lilly; many sisters, one brother, numerous nephews, nieces & cousins. She is predeceased by her parents: Jacob & Katherine Senger; in-laws: Alex & Rosa Mettlewsky; husband: Bennie Mettlewsky; daughter, Donna McDougall; son, Trevor Mettlewsky; numerous brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces & cousins. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to the Heart and Stroke Foundation 1738 Quebec Ave #26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9 or to the Canadian Cancer Society 1910 McIntyre St, Regina, SK S4P 2R3 Condolences for the family can be left at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.




Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
