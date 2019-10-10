Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Zabos. View Sign Service Information The Battlefords Funeral Service 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-446-4200 Obituary

ZABOS: It is with great sadness we say goodbye to out mother, grandmother and aunt, Marie Zabos, who was born January 23, 1938 and took her last breath peacefully listening to her favourite songs by Don Williams for her last dance on September 27, 2019. Marie was born to parents Bud (Seymour) and Nora Kutz. She had four siblings; Margaret Olson, Ed Kutz, Audrey Nesbitt and Raymond Kutz. When Marie was admitted to Battlefords Union Hospital for what ended up as her last part of life's journey, her loving husband Arpad on one side and her granddaughter Jonaya on the other, as she took her last breath. He slept in a lazy boy chair nightly refusing to leave her side. Arpad and Marie were married for thirty six years. Marie and Arpad both enjoyed fishing and hunting. They vacationed for eight years in the Yukon and Alaska for six months at a time, staying in the Carcross area. They fished for lake trout, grayling, salmon, herring for bait and halibut. One fishing trip to Haines Alaska netted them Marie's 78lb and Arp's 150 lb Halibut. Through many years Marie was known to have boasted a 28 lb jackfish, numerous Boone and Crocket deer horns or close to it! In earlier years she hunted moose and later years caribou. Much of Marie and Arpad's time was spent at Sufferin Lake at their cabin which they built in 1978. Here at the lake meals were shared, Easter egg hunts were annual and Baja Rosa was shared. Marie's first job at 15 was in Glaslyn working as a telephone operator. Her father was a section foreman for the railroad and the family was known to have lived at many section houses in numerous areas. Marie also worked in the OK Economy in the meat department with her sister Audrey at the same time. Many people often mistook that at Kresge's lunch counter accusing them of taking two coffee breaks. Saskatchewan Hospital was also where Marie worked as a nurse's aide, switchboard operator and lastly in the basement canteen. When Marie left Saskatchewan Hospital she went on to work at River Heights Lodge for 4 years as a nurse aide. Marie was known to have lucky horseshoes up the you know where! She was always winning cash on the lotto or from tickets she bought and of course winning at bingo or pull-tab tickets. In her later years you could find her at the Carousel Bingo Hall or even in Lloydminster playing with good friend Rose Wright. In earlier years Marie was a crack shot shooter. She competed in many shooting contests and even winning the men's provincial trophy one year. She was known to have sat on the same hill on opening season of deer hunting and shooting a buck opening morning for 16 years straight. She always bagged a deer, knew how to field dress it and of course… cook it. She was known to cook the best liver and onions! Marie enjoyed curling having enjoyed the sport at the Saskatchewan Hospital for many years, Ladies bonspiels across the province also were competed in. Women's softball was a favourite in earlier years. She was known to throw a hard pitch and could catch whatever her son Larry could throw at her. Left to mourn Marie is Arpad, her husband, her three children Wanda and Larry Buziak; sons Trent having two children Tye & Abbie, Jordan and Alicia with two daughters Taylor & Addison. Rick and wife Janet with their three children; Kayla and Jason Wiley and daughter Lilly, Jonaya and Kyle Tenetiuk and daughter Viola, and son Colten. Yvonne Lloyd with her four children; Devon and Savana Foth with daughter Kiersten, Danielle and Josh Bosom Worth with two sons Duncan and Declan, Michelle and Ian Crone and newest baby Sawyer, and son Darren. Also survived by stepchildren Gary Zabos and daughter Michelle and son John and wife Kristen. Kirk and Wanda with daughter Shanda and Dennis Gane with children Zobi and Sylith, son Jason, son Jessie and Kelsey with children Parker and Grayson and son Brett. Paul and Cathy with children April and Justine, Treva and Rob Savage with children Amanda and Cory Jacobson with children Anna and Finn, Natasha with son Lealand, sons Rubin and Daniel. Lynn Chomay with children Caleb and Benjamin. Marie was predeceased by her parents Bud (Seymour) and Nora Kutz, stepdaughter Kari Zabos, daughter-in-law Pat Zabos, sister Margaret Olsen, brother-in-law Clinton Nesbitt, and ex husband Ralph Barker. As per Marie's wishes there will be no funeral. A celebration of life will take place at a later date with family and friends. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses on third north and south at the Battlefords Union Hospital for their compassion and care. The family would especially like to thank one special nurse "Cravitz" who is now adopted as one of our family. This special person went above and beyond! Eulogy written by Wanda Buziak. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's memory can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 1738 Quebec Avenue Unit 26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9. Condolences can be sent to







In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's memory can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 1738 Quebec Avenue Unit 26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Bob MacKay of Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200). Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019

