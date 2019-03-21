Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Ray. View Sign

RAY: Mrs. Marion Ray former resident of Prince District, SK passed away peacefully with family by her side Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at River Heights Lodge at the age of 91 years. Funeral Service was held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Meota Community Complex with Reverend Janice Trost officiating. A private family interment was held at the Meota Cemetery. Marion is survived by her daughters: Bonnie (Edwin) Tait, Sherry (Rusty) Stalwick & Wendy (Robin) Ray-Gilroy; grandson, Jason (Amy) Ray; granddaughters, Carrie Tait, Ashley Tait (Chris Gallagher) & Lynette Adamson (Shane); grandson, Steiger Stalwick (fiancée Veronica Peterson); great-grandsons, Jaxon, Spencer & Weston Ray, Brit Adamson; great-granddaughter, Swayde Adamson; daughter-in-law, Rose Ray; brother-in-law, Norman "Curly" Walz; sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Margaret Ray; Robin's children, Nicole (fiancée Craig McKay), Shane & Scott (Dolly) Gilroy (Lily & Ruby); Rose's children, Natasja Treiberg (Dave Halbauer) & their daughters, Taylor & Brooke; Natalie Krill (fiancée Daniel Kannimae) & Nicholas Krill; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Marion was predeceased by her husband, Allister in 1989; her son, Allan Murray in 2016; father, Chester Hicks in 1971; mother, Naomi Arps in 1997; infant brother, James Buchanan Hicks in 1923; sister, Jeanne Lynette Walz in 1980; half-brother, Edwin Chester Hicks in 2004; half-sister, Christina "Dolly" Cain in 1988; along with numerous brothers and sisters-in-law. Memorial donations in memory of Marion may be directed to the Meota Cemetery Fund, the CNIB foundation or a Charity of the donor's choice. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium. Card of Thanks The family of the late MARION RUTH RAY would like to thank everyone who attended the service. Thank you for the cards, phone calls, food, flowers, visits we received, and donations made in memory of Marion. We would also like to extend a thank you to the staff at River Heights Lodge, east wing, for the care and friendship provided during Mom's/ Gramma's stay; Reverend Janice Trost for a beautiful service; Gary Gansauge and Annette Duhaime for providing music; the Meota Community Group for serving lunch; the staff at Eternal Memories for guiding us through this difficult time. Bonnie & Ed, Sherry & Rusty, Wendy & Robin, and families; Jason & Amy and family, Rose and family.







Mrs. Marion Ray former resident of Prince District, SK passed away peacefully with family by her side Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at River Heights Lodge at the age of 91 years. Funeral Service was held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Meota Community Complex with Reverend Janice Trost officiating. A private family interment was held at the Meota Cemetery. Marion is survived by her daughters: Bonnie (Edwin) Tait, Sherry (Rusty) Stalwick & Wendy (Robin) Ray-Gilroy; grandson, Jason (Amy) Ray; granddaughters, Carrie Tait, Ashley Tait (Chris Gallagher) & Lynette Adamson (Shane); grandson, Steiger Stalwick (fiancée Veronica Peterson); great-grandsons, Jaxon, Spencer & Weston Ray, Brit Adamson; great-granddaughter, Swayde Adamson; daughter-in-law, Rose Ray; brother-in-law, Norman "Curly" Walz; sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Margaret Ray; Robin's children, Nicole (fiancée Craig McKay), Shane & Scott (Dolly) Gilroy (Lily & Ruby); Rose's children, Natasja Treiberg (Dave Halbauer) & their daughters, Taylor & Brooke; Natalie Krill (fiancée Daniel Kannimae) & Nicholas Krill; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Marion was predeceased by her husband, Allister in 1989; her son, Allan Murray in 2016; father, Chester Hicks in 1971; mother, Naomi Arps in 1997; infant brother, James Buchanan Hicks in 1923; sister, Jeanne Lynette Walz in 1980; half-brother, Edwin Chester Hicks in 2004; half-sister, Christina "Dolly" Cain in 1988; along with numerous brothers and sisters-in-law. Memorial donations in memory of Marion may be directed to the Meota Cemetery Fund, the CNIB foundation or a Charity of the donor's choice. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium. Card of Thanks The family of the late MARION RUTH RAY would like to thank everyone who attended the service. Thank you for the cards, phone calls, food, flowers, visits we received, and donations made in memory of Marion. We would also like to extend a thank you to the staff at River Heights Lodge, east wing, for the care and friendship provided during Mom's/ Gramma's stay; Reverend Janice Trost for a beautiful service; Gary Gansauge and Annette Duhaime for providing music; the Meota Community Group for serving lunch; the staff at Eternal Memories for guiding us through this difficult time. Bonnie & Ed, Sherry & Rusty, Wendy & Robin, and families; Jason & Amy and family, Rose and family. Funeral Home Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium

2741-99th St, Unit #5

North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4

306-445-7570 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close