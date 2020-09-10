SIEBEN:
Mr. Mark Sieben passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Mark was born April 28, 1942 in Macklin, SK, the youngest of twelve children born to Ambrose and Elizabeth Sieben. He is survived by his wife, best friend and travel companion of 53 years, Myrna (nee Warren) and children: Michael (Esther) and their children Skylar & Taryn of Bragg Creek, AB; Doug (Jackie) and their children Mia & Xiaodi of Battleford, SK; Tricia (Darren) Boutin and their children Isla & Emmett of Calgary, AB. He was predeceased by his parents: Ambrose & Elizabeth Sieben and infant son, Neil. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Calasanctius Roman Catholic Church at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Father Phinh Do as celebrant. Interment followed at the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of Mr. Mark Sieben may be directed to the Canadian Cancer Society
, Charity of Donor's Choice or AMMI LACOMBE CANADA MAMI 601 Taylor St. W Saskatoon, SK S7M 0C9. Condolences for the family may be left at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium