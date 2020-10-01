DEWAN:
It is with great sadness the family of Mr. Marl Dewan announce his passing Monday, September 14, 2020 at the age of 84 years. A Private family service was held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church. Interment followed at the Glaslyn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to Canadian Red Cross 443 2nd Avenue North Saskatoon SK S7K2C1. Marl is survived by his wife, Elaine; step-daughters: Jaqueline & Shawna Pritchard; step-son, Daniel Pritchard (Carol) and children Patricia, Chris, Justin; sisters: Marlene Bell, Maureen Koski; sister-in-law, Florence Dewan; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents: John and Josephine Dewan; step-sons: Thomas and Neil Pritchard; brothers, Bill (Letha) Dewan, Bert Dewan, Alwyn Dewan; brothers-in-law: Percy Bell, Bernie Koski; nephew, Kelly Dewan. Condolences for the family can be left at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.