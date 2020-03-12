Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene (Beulah) Morin. View Sign Obituary

Morin, Marlene (Beulah) August 21,1944 - February 22,2020 It is with great sadness, our eyes filled with tears and our hearts ache as we announce the passing of Marlene (Beulah) Morin on February 22, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Marlene was born in Wilkie, SK on August 21,1944, daughter to Folke (Slim) and Carrie Carlson. She attended school in Drummond Creek and later in Battleford. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Corinne (friend Randy); sons Eldon and Duane (Wanda); and grandchildren, foster daughter Lisa (Wayne) and family; her sister Arlene (Ken) and their families; nieces, nephews and many cousins and friends. Marlene was predeceased by her parents Folke and Carrie Carlson; sister Doreen; brother-in-law Arthur Parkinson; and niece Stephanie Parkinson. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Battleford cemetery. To send condolences, please visit





Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020

