Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Bradley. View Sign Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

Martha Bradley December 14, 1921 - March 22, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Martha Bradley announces her passing on March 22, 2020 at Villa Pascal at the age of 98. There will be no services at this time due to the world's concerns. Therefore, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Mom had such a beautiful spirit and those who were lucky to experience it, treasured that gift. I know she was very thankful for the relationships she had. If she could, she'd thank each of you for the gift you gave her as well. Each different but no greater than the next. She just loved us. She loved life and continues to do so with her heavenly reward. Sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and wonderful friend. You filled all those roles 200%. Thank you for all you have been and all we will be as we continue to use your example as we go from here. We, Martha's family, wish to thank each of you for your care for mom, Trevor Watts and staff at Eternal Memories, staff and residents at Villa Pascal, church family at Territorial Drive Alliance Church, and all who considered mom their friend. Memorials in Martha's honour can be made to a charity of your choice. For those wishing to leave a condolence you may do so at







It is with great sadness that the family of Martha Bradley announces her passing on March 22, 2020 at Villa Pascal at the age of 98. There will be no services at this time due to the world's concerns. Therefore, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Mom had such a beautiful spirit and those who were lucky to experience it, treasured that gift. I know she was very thankful for the relationships she had. If she could, she'd thank each of you for the gift you gave her as well. Each different but no greater than the next. She just loved us. She loved life and continues to do so with her heavenly reward. Sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and wonderful friend. You filled all those roles 200%. Thank you for all you have been and all we will be as we continue to use your example as we go from here. We, Martha's family, wish to thank each of you for your care for mom, Trevor Watts and staff at Eternal Memories, staff and residents at Villa Pascal, church family at Territorial Drive Alliance Church, and all who considered mom their friend. Memorials in Martha's honour can be made to a charity of your choice. For those wishing to leave a condolence you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium. Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close