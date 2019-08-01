Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Agnes Kennedy. View Sign Service Information Beau "Lac" Funeral Home 113 6th Street West Spiritwood , SK S0J 2M0 (306)-883-3500 Obituary

Mary Agnes (nee: Thomson) Kennedy was born June 13, 1933 in the Freemont District of Saskatchewan. Mary was the first child of Frank and Isabella Thomson, she attended school at Lillydale, SK from grade 1 to grade 9. She walked to school or drove horse and buggy and also making sure that her younger siblings got to school safely. Mary and Gordon were married September 26, 1952 at Maidstone, SK and they lived at Neilburg, SK and then moved to Glaslyn for a few years before settling at Mullingar in 1971. Mary raised her children on the farm, milked cows, raised a few hens and pigs. She also baked bread and cakes every day. Mary also did a lot of gardening, canning and freezing for her large family. Mary is lovingly remembered by: her husband of 67 years, Gordon Kennedy, her children: Leonard (Marlene) Kennedy and family: Yvonne, Annamarie, Sheldon, Keith (Judy) Kennedy and family: Desirae, Cory, Raeann, Viola (David) Hermanson and family: Curtis, Michael, Riley, Vivian (Robert) Stishenko and family: Trevor, Derrick, Brent Kennedy (son of Arthur), Phyllis (Dave) Karpluk and family: Rachelle, Cherylinn, Amanda, Alana, Brenda (Ron) Hermanson and family: Jason, Lynette, Ron (Penny) Kennedy and family: Autumn, Branden, Dean (Ana) Kennedy and family: Jonathon, Trystyn, Donyvin, Justin, Norma (Troy) Pomedli and family: Jonathon, Tasha, Randy, Violet (Brent) Arstall and family: Morginn, Brian (Gaylyn) Kennedy and family: Kaytlyn, Shelise, Alesha, Billy (Emily) Kennedy and family: Kayla, Hayley also numerous great grandchildren, her siblings: Pat (Ray) Tenney; Jim (Judy) Thomson; Gordine Thomson; Gord (Judy) Thomson; Ian (Lori) Thomson; Allan (Susan) Thomson; Lorraine Fischer, her sister-in-law: Pat (Larry) Worman also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mary was predeceased by: her son, Arthur Kennedy in 1993, her daughters-in-law, Melanie Woodbury (1993), Deena Kennedy (2008), her parents, Frank and Isabella Thomson, her parents-in-law, Gordon and Isobel Kennedy, her brother, Bill Thomson, her siblings-in-law, Loryen Kennedy, Doug Fischer and Sheri Thomson. A Funeral Service was held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Rabbit Lake Community Hall, Rabbit Lake, SK with Jim Atcheson and Sandra McDermit officiating. Music ministry was provided by Cheri Hermanson the eulogy was given by Tasha Lapesky and Morginn Beaudry, several tributes to Mary were also given by her grandchildren. Honorary Pallbearers were considered "All who shared in Mary's life". The Pallbearers were Mary's sons-in-law: Robert Stishenko, Dave Karpluk, Ron Hermanson, Dave Hermanson, Troy Pomedli and Brent Arstall. Mary's Final Resting Place is in the Mullingar Cemetery, Mullingar, SK. Following the interment, everyone in attendance was invited for lunch and fellowship back at the hall. Friends so wishing may make donations to the Palliative Care Unit, Spiritwood Health Complex in memory of Mary Kennedy as tokens of remembrance. Those wishing to send online condolences are invited to visit www.beaulacfuneralhome.com, Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Mark Muir of Beau "Lac" Funeral Home, Spiritwood, Sask. (306) 883-3500 __________________________________________________ Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8, 2019

