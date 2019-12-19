Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Wappel. View Sign Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

WAPPEL: Mrs. Mary Wappel passed away peacefully with family by her side Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Battlefords District Care Centre at the age of 94 years. Vigil of Prayer was held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. both held from Notre Dame de Lourdes Roman Catholic Church with Reverend Father Cuong Luong as celebrant. Interment followed at North Battleford City Cemetery. Mary is lovingly remembered by: her sons Wayne (Joan) Wappel and Gary (Joyce) Wappel; daughter in-law Nancy Wappel; grandchildren Justin (Monique) Wappel, Crystal (Jason) Kindratsky, Evan (Leda) Wappel, Dylan (Nicole) Wappel, Melissa (Jerry) Koliniak, Jeanna (Tyler) Walker, great-grandchildren Kristopher (Miranda), Kaden, Kaitlyn, Karter, Corey, Ethan and Amara; Mary's sister Jean Vanloo and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband George Wappel; son Brian Wappel; parents Peter & Amalia Degenhardt; 6 sisters and 6 brothers. Memorial Donations in memory of Mrs. Mary Wappel may be directed to Notre Dame de Lourdes Roman Catholic Church 1201 105th St, North Battleford, SK S9A 1S8. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at







CARD OF THANKS With deep gratitude, the family of Mary Wappel recognizes the kind and compassionate care provided to her by the nurses and staff at Battlefords District Care during her stay and last days. Deacon Gil Bellavance for officiating the prayers and CWL for the honor guard. Reverend Father Cuong Luong for presiding over her funeral and the multiple visits to her bedside. You provided Mary with love, comfort and prayers to make her passing peaceful. We will forever cherish the memory we shared with you. We would also love to thank Jaki Esquirol, Lisa and John Chipak, Gary Gansauge & Dominique Esquirol for their beautiful gift of music. Harry Startup and Allan Hinger for joining Gary, Wayne and Dylan Wappel during their heartfelt rendition of "The Old Rugged Cross." Which would have made Mary so proud. To all of our dear relatives and friends who travelled from near and far to be with us, it was so great to see everyone, we hope we can get together for happier occasions in the near future. During this time of mourning, the family received numerous phone calls and beautiful flowers. We were humbled, honored and grateful to the outpouring of love and support provided, and are thankful to hear how important, loved and missed our Lovely Lady will be by all those who knew her. Thank you Doctor Johnson for taking such care of our Mom throughout her years. To Trevor Watts and the staff from Eternal Memories, thank you for the care and attention you provided to Mary and her family. You certainly made a difficult time easier and we are truly appreciative. Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019

