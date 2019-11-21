WUTTUNEE: Mary Felicia Wuttunee was born to Gilbert and Lillian Wuttunee on Red Pheasant First Nation on February 26, 1933. She grew up the eldest of 7 children. Mary passed away on November 8, 2019 in Fairview, Alberta. Mary served in the Canadian Air Force and was very proud of her heritage. She was an independent and fearless woman who taught Cree and travelled the country from coast to coast. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and will be greatly missed by Son Blake Wuttunee and his family. We will be having a Celebration of Life for her in Edmonton in the spring before she is laid to rest with her parents at Red Pheasant. __________________________________________________
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019