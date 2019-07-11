Maurice Etcheverry

Obituary

ETCHEVERRY: Mr. Maurice Etcheverry passed away peacefully with family by his side Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Battlefords Union Hospital at the age of 72 years. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Vital Roman Catholic Church in Battleford, SK, with Reverend Father Cuong Luong as celebrant. Interment was held at the City Cemetery. Maurice is lovingly remembered by his wife Madeline; daughters, Charlene (Todd) Brad, Dana Etcheverry and Luane Todd; grandchildren, Danica, Sabrina, Olivia, Sadie & Max; sister, Mona Etcheverry; brothers, Ron Etcheverry (Donna), Bernie Etcheverry (Jackie), and Paul Etcheverry (Brenda). He is predeceased by his parents, Laurent and Genevieve Etcheverry; and son-in-law, Casey Todd. Memorial donations in memory of Mr. Maurice Etcheverry may be directed to the BUH Foundation - designated to Palliative Care Po Box 1358 North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from July 11 to July 18, 2019
