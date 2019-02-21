VANY: Mr. Maurice Vany resident of Battleford passed away peacefully with family by his side Tuesday, Febuary 5, 2019 at the Battlefords Union Hospital at the age of 83 years. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Sat. Feb 9, 2019 from the St. Vital Roman Catholic Church with Father Sebastian Kunnath as celebrant. Interment will be held at a later date. Maurice is lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Joyce, their four children and their families; Michael (Kim) - Sean, & Marshall Lang; Diana (Randy); Kevin (Brenda) - Chris, Ryan (Leanna), Brittany (Aaron), Karlee, Codey, Tyler; Glen (Cammie) - Blair, Nathan; his sister Claire (Henry) Kotun; his "cousin brother" Albert (Yvonne) Vany; sisters-in-law, Judy Lavoie, Dorothy (Bob) Schonknecht; Edith (Karl) Jensen; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Maurice is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Juliette Vany; and brother-in-law Louis Lavoie. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Mr. Maurice Vany may be directed to the BUH Foundation Po Box 1358 North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8 For those wishing to leave a condolence you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2019