MCCULLOUGH, John Charles June 16, 1947 – Regina, Saskatchewan March 7, 2020 – Calgary, Alberta John Charles (Jack) McCullough, our dear husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away on March 7, 2020 at the age of 72 in Calgary, Alberta. Throughout life Jack spent his time and energy building a life full of laughter, time spent with friends and family sharing a great meal, a game of cards, telling fish tales around a campfire at Turtle Lake, and beaming with pride while telling stories about his grandkids. Jack is survived by his wife Shirley; sons Timothy (Leanne) and their children, Madison, Cayden, and Brianna, Tyson (Jessica) and their children, Lorelei and Archer, and daughter Patricia (Deron). Jack, the oldest of six siblings and uncle to many nieces and nephews, is also survived by Rick (Wendy), Joanne, Shirley (Mark), and Robert (Marija). He was predeceased by his brother William (Louise). The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the many health care professionals who supported Jack and family with kindness, humour, and compassion. A celebration of life will be held at McINNIS & HOLLOWAY (Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road SE, Calgary, AB) on Saturday, March, 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Father Anthoni Poul Raju Narisetti officiating. Reception to follow in the Hospitality Centre at the Funeral Home. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Jack's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Alberta Cancer Foundation, c/o Tom Baker Cancer Centre, 1331 - 29 Street N.W., Calgary, AB T2N 4N2 Telephone: 1 (866) 412-4222. www.albertacancer.ca/memorial. In living memory of Jack McCullough, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Fish Creek, 14441 BANNISTER ROAD SE, CALGARY, AB, T2X 3J3, Telephone: 403- 256-9575.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020