In Loving Memory of MIKE BONICK Born on November 17, 1930 at Mayfair, SK Passed Away on April 15, 2019 at Terrace, BC Survived by his loving wife; Viola Emilia (Eldridge) of 65 years, his children; Monica (Mervin) Warner, Martin (Marty), William (Bill) Bonick, his grandchildren; Tracy (Sterling) Kinney, Jason (Tanya) Warner, his great grandchildren; Alexa, Bryce, Riley, Logan Warner, Makenzie, Aiden Kinney, his sister Annie and extended families. Mike worked at Ferguson Construction Ltd. for 16 years in Saskatchewan, then moved to BC in 1965. He worked at Rendall Tractor for awhile, then established his own company called Bonick Heavy Duty Service & Welding Ltd. He worked and met a lot of good friends along the way. He retired in 2001. Predeased by his parents William and Mary (Prychuk) Bonyk, sisters; Pearl, Elizabeth and Helen, brothers; Paul, Steve, nephew David Bonick, great granddaughter Taylor Warner. A special thank you to all the staff on the Nass Wing at Terrace View for their genuine care and compassion given to Mike and his family. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten. A memorial will be held at a later date and time to be announced. __________________________________________________





