KEREKES: Mr. Mike Kerekes resident of Saskatchewan Hospital passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at the age of 89 years. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Saskatchewan Hospital with Reverend Janice Trost officiating and members of the public are welcome to attend the Memorial Service for Mr. Mike Kerekes. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019