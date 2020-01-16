Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MILNE Joyce. View Sign Obituary

MILNE, Joyce March 27, 1939 - January 5, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Joyce Milne announce her passing. Mom had a stroke on December 22, 2019 and passed away January 5, 2020.Mom's love and energy for life was contagious. She always had time for family, friends, neighbours and anyone who crossed her path. Barely a day went by that either her children or grandchildren or both would call Mom (Grandma) for advice, support, or just to have a chat. She will deeply missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband Woody Milne, children Ron Johnson, Barb (Kevin) Feist, Judie (Ross) Buell, daughter- in-law Brigitte St. Amant, grandchildren Kelsea (Matt) Glencross, Luke Feist, Danielle Buell, Kimberly Buell (Jordan Tornato), Michael Buell and great grandchildren Chase Glencross and Nate Glencross. She is predeceased by son Rod Johnson. A graveside memorial will be held at 11:00 am on Sunday May 10, 2020 (Mother's Day) at Woodlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be left at





It is with heavy hearts that the family of Joyce Milne announce her passing. Mom had a stroke on December 22, 2019 and passed away January 5, 2020.Mom's love and energy for life was contagious. She always had time for family, friends, neighbours and anyone who crossed her path. Barely a day went by that either her children or grandchildren or both would call Mom (Grandma) for advice, support, or just to have a chat. She will deeply missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband Woody Milne, children Ron Johnson, Barb (Kevin) Feist, Judie (Ross) Buell, daughter- in-law Brigitte St. Amant, grandchildren Kelsea (Matt) Glencross, Luke Feist, Danielle Buell, Kimberly Buell (Jordan Tornato), Michael Buell and great grandchildren Chase Glencross and Nate Glencross. She is predeceased by son Rod Johnson. A graveside memorial will be held at 11:00 am on Sunday May 10, 2020 (Mother's Day) at Woodlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.prairieviewchapel.com . Arrangements are entrusted to PRAIRIEVIEW CHAPEL AND CREMATORIUM (306) 242-7884. __________________________________________________ Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close