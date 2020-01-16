MILNE, Joyce March 27, 1939 - January 5, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Joyce Milne announce her passing. Mom had a stroke on December 22, 2019 and passed away January 5, 2020.Mom's love and energy for life was contagious. She always had time for family, friends, neighbours and anyone who crossed her path. Barely a day went by that either her children or grandchildren or both would call Mom (Grandma) for advice, support, or just to have a chat. She will deeply missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband Woody Milne, children Ron Johnson, Barb (Kevin) Feist, Judie (Ross) Buell, daughter- in-law Brigitte St. Amant, grandchildren Kelsea (Matt) Glencross, Luke Feist, Danielle Buell, Kimberly Buell (Jordan Tornato), Michael Buell and great grandchildren Chase Glencross and Nate Glencross. She is predeceased by son Rod Johnson. A graveside memorial will be held at 11:00 am on Sunday May 10, 2020 (Mother's Day) at Woodlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.prairieviewchapel.com . Arrangements are entrusted to PRAIRIEVIEW CHAPEL AND CREMATORIUM (306) 242-7884. __________________________________________________
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020