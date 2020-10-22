Minnie SEJBJERG

SEJBJERG, Minnie April 8 1929 – October 18, 2020
Wilhelmina Justina Hannah Sejbjerg (nee Tesch), our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt died peacefully in her sleep, in her home. Born in Mervin, SK, Minnie was the eldest of Adam and Elfrieda Tesch's four children. Due to the untimely death of her mother, Minnie would often speak of raising two families: first her three younger brothers and then her three daughters. Minnie met her husband in Saskatoon. Saying she would never marry a man in uniform, she married Canadian Air Force serviceman Fred Sejbjerg on 20 September 1958. After several moves, they were posted to CFB Cold Lake, AB; happily much closer to Minnie's family. Family was always central to her, and the family farm was always close to her heart. Many enjoyable weekends and summers were spent with Minnie's family in the Mervin/Turtleford area. Following Fred's retirement, the family moved to Saskatoon. For many years Minnie worked at Sherbrooke Nursing Home, which fulfilled a love of service to others. She supported numerous community initiatives, caring for those in need. Minnie is survived by her daughters: Kathryn (Glenn) Runnalls, Elaine (Jack) Garrett, and Ann. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Logan (Rachel), Nevin and Nora Runnalls; Corey (Elly) Runnalls; Jeremy Runnalls; Christine (Denny) McEwen; Nicole (Don) and Peter Holmes; Kathleen (Matt), William and Henry Romphf; and step-grandchild Erin (Craig), Quinn and Emmy. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Chris Tesch and Audrey Sabier, nephew Larry Tesch, niece Kathleen Tesch (Gilbert Baillargeon) and Gage, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Minnie had a huge heart for children and was an amazing foster-grandmother. Minnie was predeceased by her husband, Fred; her parents, Adam and Frieda; her brothers- and sister-in-law, Walter, Oscar and Margaret, and Dick Tesch. Brothers- and sisters-in-law, Svend and Lois Sejbjerg; Harry Sabier; Charlotte Sneyd; and nephew David Sabier. Minnie, as with many of her generation, faced a number of hardships; however, her generous spirit and strong Christian faith enabled her to have a wonderful life. She was one feisty lady, loving, caring, with twinkle in her eye, and a ready laugh. She lived a good life, cheering heartily for her sports teams--especially the Blades, the Oilers and the Blue Jays--just about any sport when you get right down to it. Minnie also loved to garden, providing bounty for the table and flowers to be enjoyed. Her favorite inside flower was African Violets, and outside gladiolas and red geraniums. She could grow anything. Minnie deeply loved and valued her family and friends. Her longest friendship was 86 years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. The family wish to thank the care coordinators, doctors, nurses, and homecare workers of Seniors First and CPAS. We are so grateful for their invaluable, compassionate assistance as they walked us through palliative care at home and helped us in so many ways. We also wish to thank the medical teams and staff at St. Paul's Hospital for their care. Due to Covid-19 a Private Family Service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 followed by the Graveside Service at Mervin Cemetery, Mervin, SK. Memorial Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice. Sharing memories and condolences, visit www.parkfuneral.ca
"Obituaries-Guestbook". Arrangements entrusted to Greg Lalach, Park Funeral Home. 306.244.2103. __________________________________________________