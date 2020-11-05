Muller, Ida June 26, 1928 – October 26, 2020
It is with deep love and sadness that the family of Ida Muller announce that Ida went home to be with the Lord on October 26, 2020 at the age of 92 at the Spruce Manor Special Care Home in Dalmeny. Ida was born on the family farm in the Borden district to Gustav and Emma Plantz. She was the 8th of 11 children. On December 5, 1946, she was united in marriage to Edwin Muller of Radisson and they lived on the Muller homestead for most of their married life. They were blessed with three children, Darlene (1948), Gaylord (1952) and Bonnie (1955). Life was always busy on the farm with gardening, preserving vegetables and fruit, cooking and baking, raising chickens, milking cows, sewing clothes, keeping the house clean, helping with harvesting and raising a family – making it all look easy. Saturday was housecleaning day, followed by grocery shopping on Saturday evening in town. Attending church at Zion Lutheran in the country (with a view from our kitchen window) and later at St. Paul Lutheran in Radisson, was a time for our family to prepare our hearts for God. Mom's faith was always important to her and she read Our Daily Bread and Eternity for TODAY daily along with her well-worn Bible. Monday morning was wash day using a ringer washer and hanging clothes outside to dry. Mom also embraced quilting, singing in the church choir, going to bingo, bowling, playing Kaiser and socializing with neighbours and friends. She was quick to smile and lend a helping hand. Life with mom was fulfilling, nurturing and loving. Ida is lovingly remembered by her eldest daughter
Darlene (Norbert) Schmid of Prince Albert, SK, granddaughter Jodi (Jason) Pawliw, great-grandchildren Matthew Schmid, Jasmine, Riley and Katherine Pawliw and great-grandson Alex Schmid and estranged great-grandson Cameron (sons of Devin Schmid); her son Gaylord (Valerie) Muller of Turtleford, SK, grandson Kyle (Nichole) Muller, great-granddaughter Aurelia, her granddaughter Heather (Patrick) Reid, great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Oliver and Isabella; her youngest daughter Bonnie (Bob) Semenoff of Saskatoon, SK, granddaughter Rhianna (Paul) Matschke-Neufeld, grandson Steven (Nikki) Matschke; her sister and brother-in-law
Evelyn Plantz and Ernie Hinke; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Ida joins in eternal peace, her loving husband of 58 years
Edwin Muller (2005); son-in-law Raymond Matschke (1985); grandson Devin Schmid (2019); and great-granddaughter Kaebri Reid (2013); her parents
Gustav and Emma Plantz; her siblings
: brothers
Ed, Bill, Herb, Otto, Harold, Walter Plantz, sisters: Emma Finkas, Olga Free, Edna Free, Alma Buhr; her many sister and brother-in-laws and dear friends. What a joyous celebration as they reunite in heaven. A Private Family Funeral was held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Radisson, SK at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020. For those who would like to view the service, please go to: www.faithproductions.ca/livestream
