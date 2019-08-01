Muriel TEBAY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel TEBAY.
Service Information
Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium
2741-99th St, Unit #5
North Battleford, SK
S9A 2Y4
(306)-445-7570
Obituary

TEBAY: Mrs. Muriel Tebay resident of North Battleford, SK passed away peacefully with family by her side Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Harwood Manor at the age of 96 years. A Funeral Service was held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor David Jensen officiating. Interment followed at the Woodlawn Cemetery North Battleford, SK. Muriel is lovingly remembered by her son Wilbert (Connie) Fennig; daughter Norma McKinlay; brother William (Grace) Chapman; sister Menetta Charabin; grandchildren Jim (Debbie) Fennig, Mark (Tammy) Fennig, Grant (Debbie) McKinlay, Brenda (Matt) McKinlay; 11 great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Herb & Menetta Chapman; first husband Dan Fennig; second husband William Tebay; brothers Allan Chapman, Marvin Chapman; and sister Gladys Gaudet. Memorial donations in memory of Mrs. Muriel Tebay may be directed to STARS Ambulance -Directed to Saskatchewan 1441 Aviation Park NE, Box 570 Calgary, Alberta T2E 8M7 or the Heart & Stroke Foundation 1738 Quebec Avenue, Unit 26 Saskatoon SK S7K 1V9 . For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nicole Welford of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium
logo
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.