TEBAY: Mrs. Muriel Tebay resident of North Battleford, SK passed away peacefully with family by her side Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Harwood Manor at the age of 96 years. A Funeral Service was held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor David Jensen officiating. Interment followed at the Woodlawn Cemetery North Battleford, SK. Muriel is lovingly remembered by her son Wilbert (Connie) Fennig; daughter Norma McKinlay; brother William (Grace) Chapman; sister Menetta Charabin; grandchildren Jim (Debbie) Fennig, Mark (Tammy) Fennig, Grant (Debbie) McKinlay, Brenda (Matt) McKinlay; 11 great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Herb & Menetta Chapman; first husband Dan Fennig; second husband William Tebay; brothers Allan Chapman, Marvin Chapman; and sister Gladys Gaudet. Memorial donations in memory of Mrs. Muriel Tebay may be directed to STARS Ambulance -Directed to Saskatchewan 1441 Aviation Park NE, Box 570 Calgary, Alberta T2E 8M7 or the Heart & Stroke Foundation 1738 Quebec Avenue, Unit 26 Saskatoon SK S7K 1V9 . For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nicole Welford of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8, 2019