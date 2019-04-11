Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrtle Amson. View Sign

Myrtle Amson March 16, 1938 - April 4, 2019 Myrtle Ann Amson (Thue) passed away at St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon on April 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Myrtle was born to Melvin and Amanda Thue in Radville, SK on March 16, 1938; the second youngest of 10 kids. Myrtle fell madly in love with Jack Amson while training as a Registered Nurse and they were married December 4, 1959. Her nursing career started at Grey Nun's Hospital in Regina, continued at St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon, and she retired from nursing at Borden Hospital. Myrtle and Jack moved to Radisson where they started a farm and thought they had the world by the tail. Their family grew and they had 8 kids who worked together to grow the family farm. Myrtle loved gardening and providing for her family and spending time playing games or baking with her children and grandchildren. Myrtle loved to cook and bake, and there was always an abundance of food; you would never leave her place with an empty stomach. Myrtle was a very active member of the Radisson community. Myrtle cannot be replaced and has left an everlasting impression on everyone who knew her and will leave a huge hole in all our hearts. Survived by husband Jack Amson; son Greg (Kelly), grandson Troy (Cassy), great-grandchildren Denny, Donatello, and Lila, granddaughter Sasha (Andrew); son John (Arlene), grandson Braydon, granddaughter Chelsey (Dylan), great-grandchild Jaxton, granddaughter Shantel; daughter Wendy (Nick) Jonescu, granddaughter Crystal (Rob) King, great-grandchildren Nathan and Riley, granddaughter Jamie (Justin) Young, great-grandchildren Jaxon and Juniper, grandson Tyrel (Katelyn) Jonescu, great-grandchild Harper, grandson Paden (Shanda) Jonescu, great-grandchild Maren; son Tim (Gayle), granddaughters Lexus and Carleigh; son Dave (Lori), grandson Carter (Laura), granddaughters Autumn, Keara and Arin; son Rocky (Sherry), grandson Chase; daughter Marsha (Rick) Bzdel, grandchildren Keeley, Jocelyn and Cash; daughter Tania, granddaughter Scarlett; as well as her siblings Norma Amson, Jim (Sheila) Thue and Donna (Don) Dolgopole, and numerous nieces and nephews. Celebration of life will be held at the Radisson Curling Rink on April 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Donations can be made to the Radisson First Responders, Box 286, Radisson, SK S0K 3L0 or the Heart and Stroke Foundation in Myrtle Amson's name. Arrangements entrusted to DALMENY FUNERAL HOME 306-254-2022. __________________________________________________





Myrtle Ann Amson (Thue) passed away at St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon on April 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Myrtle was born to Melvin and Amanda Thue in Radville, SK on March 16, 1938; the second youngest of 10 kids. Myrtle fell madly in love with Jack Amson while training as a Registered Nurse and they were married December 4, 1959. Her nursing career started at Grey Nun's Hospital in Regina, continued at St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon, and she retired from nursing at Borden Hospital. Myrtle and Jack moved to Radisson where they started a farm and thought they had the world by the tail. Their family grew and they had 8 kids who worked together to grow the family farm. Myrtle loved gardening and providing for her family and spending time playing games or baking with her children and grandchildren. Myrtle loved to cook and bake, and there was always an abundance of food; you would never leave her place with an empty stomach. Myrtle was a very active member of the Radisson community. Myrtle cannot be replaced and has left an everlasting impression on everyone who knew her and will leave a huge hole in all our hearts. Survived by husband Jack Amson; son Greg (Kelly), grandson Troy (Cassy), great-grandchildren Denny, Donatello, and Lila, granddaughter Sasha (Andrew); son John (Arlene), grandson Braydon, granddaughter Chelsey (Dylan), great-grandchild Jaxton, granddaughter Shantel; daughter Wendy (Nick) Jonescu, granddaughter Crystal (Rob) King, great-grandchildren Nathan and Riley, granddaughter Jamie (Justin) Young, great-grandchildren Jaxon and Juniper, grandson Tyrel (Katelyn) Jonescu, great-grandchild Harper, grandson Paden (Shanda) Jonescu, great-grandchild Maren; son Tim (Gayle), granddaughters Lexus and Carleigh; son Dave (Lori), grandson Carter (Laura), granddaughters Autumn, Keara and Arin; son Rocky (Sherry), grandson Chase; daughter Marsha (Rick) Bzdel, grandchildren Keeley, Jocelyn and Cash; daughter Tania, granddaughter Scarlett; as well as her siblings Norma Amson, Jim (Sheila) Thue and Donna (Don) Dolgopole, and numerous nieces and nephews. Celebration of life will be held at the Radisson Curling Rink on April 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Donations can be made to the Radisson First Responders, Box 286, Radisson, SK S0K 3L0 or the Heart and Stroke Foundation in Myrtle Amson's name. Arrangements entrusted to DALMENY FUNERAL HOME 306-254-2022. __________________________________________________ Funeral Home Dalmeny Funeral Home, Ltd.

Box 81, 139 3rd St.

Dalmeny , SK S0K 1E0

(306) 254-2022 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close