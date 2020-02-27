MITCHELL: With great sadness the family announces the passing of Naedean Matilda Mitchell at 97 years of age on February 23, 2020. Naedean was predeceased by her loving husband Ken Mitchell in 2002. Naedean's memory will be forever remembered by her children Jeanette Mitchell of Sherwood Park and Harvey and Rose Mitchell of Grande Prairie along with seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1611 – 93rd Street, North Battleford, SK. Private Family Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1611 - 93rd Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 0C5. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements have been entrusted to Robert MacKay of Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020