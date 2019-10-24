Neil Francis O'Hanlon Neil is lovingly remembered by his wife Kathy, son Michael, daughter-in-law Tanya and grandchildren Emily and Nathan. Two sisters, Pat Thom of Abbotsford, BC and Mary (Mel) White of Edmonton, AB. Four brothers, Mike (Penny) O'Hanlon of Victoria, BC, Peter (Linda) O'Hanlon of Calgary, AB, Kevin(Rose) O'Hanlon of Burnaby, BC and Dan (Carol) O'Hanlon of North Battleford, SK. Three sisters-in-law , Jean Schwan of North Battleford, SK, Shirley Smith of Edmonton, AB and Nancy (Dennis) Milhousen of Saskatoon, SK. Two brothers-in-law, John (Kathy) Edwards of Battleford, SK and Michael (Sharon) Edwards of Pidgeon Lake, AB. As well as nieces, nephews and their families. Neil is predeceased by his parents Joyce and Alfred O'Hanlon and his brother Ray O'Hanlon. Funeral Service was held October 19th, 2019 at Sallows & McDonald ~ Wilson & Zehner Funeral Home with Joyce Salie officiating. Memorial donations in Neil's name can be sent to the Battlefords Humane Society or the Salvation Army. Condolences to the family may be emailed to www.sallowsandmcdonald.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Jennifer Wildeman at Sallows & McDonald ~ Wilson & Zehner Funeral Home 306-445-2418.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2019