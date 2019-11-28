Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nellie HALIFAX. View Sign Obituary

HALIFAX: (Mosher) Nellie Lorene November 30, 1919 – November 19, 2019 Nellie Halifax passed away in Calgary, on November 19, 2019 She was born in Halifax, NS and was the eldest of four children. In 1944 she moved to Saskatoon, then to North Battleford in 1952 and to Calgary in 2010. Nellie is predeceased by her husband William (Bill), sister Lillian and brothers John and Henry. She is survived by daughter Pat (Ken), son Bob (Kathy), five grandchildren Mechelle, Steven (Tracy), Dean, Craig (Kristen), Breigh (Todd) and ten great grandchildren Ashley (Mike), Lyle (Brianna), Tatyanna, Lucas, Keira, Conner, Mason, Kara, Kelsey, Ryen and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a medical records librarian at the Saskatchewan Government Hospital in North Battleford for 25 years. She was active at Third Avenue United Church and Eastern Star. She was a wonderful friend to many people and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at Lakeview United Church in Calgary, November 30 at 11:30 am. Internment will be in North Battleford in the spring.





