In Loving Memory of Nellie Welford, born April 17, 1930 at Ruddell District, SK., passed away July 19, 2020 in Saskatoon, SK. Nellie will be forever remembered and loved by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Henry
(Linda) Welford: Christopher Welford; Michael (Melissa) Welford - Madison, Mackenzie and Maddox; Richard (Nicole) Welford - Sarah, Katelyn, Megan and Jack; Joy (Kurtis) Domak - Kyler and Adley; Brian
(Pat) Welford: Erin (Scott) Cortus - Cole and Chase; Deanna (Chris) Phaneuf - Reid and Nathan; Taryn Welford - Drew; Derek (Alexandra) Welford; Anne Marie
(Emil) Woytowich: Regan (Sarah) Woytowich - Anna and Nora; Scott (Darcel) Woytowich - Anlie and Sterling; Ruth
(Leon) Kachmarski: Darryl Kachmarski; Shanda (Brad) Johnson - Rylan and Blake; Ross
(Sonja) Welford; her sister and brothers: Mary Pain, Henry (Irene) Prescesky, William (Betty) Prescesky; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and her many friends. Predeceased by: husband, William Welford; granddaughter, Amanda Kachmarski; parents: Stephen and Polly Prescesky; brothers: Peter, Paul and Edward Prescesky; in-laws: Laura Prescesky, Dorothy Prescesky, Rosa Prescesky, Jen (Levi) Walden, Jack and Ted Welford, Mary (Joe) Moffat; niece, Marion Doidge. Celebration Of Life was held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. from Third Avenue United Church, North Battleford, SK with Rev. Dexter van Dyke officiating. Shared Memories were given by Brian Welford. "Keep Your Fork". Pianist was Ilene Wettergreen. Urn Bearer was Christopher Welford. Interment was at Garden Of Christus, Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, North Battleford, SK. Memorials are requested to Ruddell Cemetery Fund, PO Box 26, Ruddell, SK S0M 2S0. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca
Arrangements were entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200). Shared Memories by Brian. Mom was born on April 17, 1930 on the family farm of Stephen and Polly Prescesky – the middle child of a family that included one sister, Mary, and five brothers Peter, Paul, Eddie, Henry and William. She attended Wavie Bank School and got her Grade 8 there. She achieved her Grade 12 status by writing her G.E.D. in 1981. She married Bill Welford on October 1, 1949 and settled into life on their farm in the Lilac district. Over the next fifteen years, they welcomed five children into their family. Theirs was the typical mixed farm which included grain, cows, pigs, chickens, and of course a huge garden. Mom loved the farm, and even after Dad's untimely passing in 1988, she stayed on the farm for several years until 1996, when she moved into North Battleford to Deer Valley Apartments. In 2012 she moved into Ruth Whyte Manor downtown and enjoyed the fellowship and many friends made there. When it became harder to manage on her own, she moved into Esther's Place, a personal care home in North Battleford for a short time, till her final move into River Heights Lodge in 2018. She enjoyed her stay there and the special care they provided. Mom passed away in Saskatoon on Sunday, July 19th. Mom touched us all in many different ways and it's those special memories of her that will always stay with us. She had a very positive attitude, and always had a smile on her face. When people talk about Mom, the common theme that comes forward is her caring personality. Every special occasion would prompt either a call, a card, or a visit – sometimes all three. She enjoyed visiting and she made it a point of stopping by, especially for those who couldn't get out or who were going through a tough time. Many remember her as a walker. Following a successful heart by-pass operation in 2005 in Regina, mom dutifully followed doctor's orders by walking several kilometers a day, come rain or shine. Mom was a great cook and homemaker. She could make a meal out of anything, and there was always something good to eat any time you stopped by. The freezers were full, the vegetable room downstairs was always full of potatoes, carrots, etc. from her big garden as well as fruit and jam preserves of any fruit she could find, especially saskatoon berries. Anybody who was in our basement marveled at the wall of supplies that would rival most small grocery stores. Several people have mentioned about looking forward to her home-made buns and bread, and her chocolate layer cake she made from scratch. Mom was always involved in the community in which she lived. She was active in the Lilac Ladies Guild, the UCW, the Maymont Seniors, the Pioneer Association and many others. She worked as a library assistant in Maymont for several years. She was also a member of the Royal Canadian Legion. Some may remember her as a chauffeur. Every Saturday we would head into North Battleford, and Mom, often referred to as "the egg lady", would deliver eggs in 15 dozen lots all over town. We kids were taken to music lessons and then the car was filled up with enough supplies to last till next week. When Mom moved into town, she would often get a carload of her friends and take them on rides to their appointments, out to the farm to check on things, or just out for a drive. Music was a big part of Mom's joys and she loved any kind of dancing. She was a member of the North Country Dancers for many years. When she wasn't able to dance, she would be at home happily listening to the Old Time Dance Party on the radio. Mom enjoyed travelling which included trips to see friends and relatives throughout Saskatchewan, Alberta and B.C., a holiday in Hawaii, and trips to Hamilton and Bracebridge ,Ontario. Family was always her main focus in life. She was the rock of our family and a great role model, firm, but always supportive of her kids and anything we did. She always said her kids were her greatest accomplishment. When our spouses joined the family, and subsequent thirteen grandchildren and now 20 great-grandchildren, they were all a source of immense pride and love for her. Her personality also fostered a very close relationship with her many nieces and nephews. There were countless Christmas concerts, dance recitals, band concerts, ball games in the summer, and curling in the winter that she attended- she enjoyed every one. First and foremost, Mom loved the farm. One of the first questions mom would ask when you visited was: "How much rain did you get?" She dutifully kept track of the rainfall totals for comparison. She always wanted to know what we were doing at the farm, how the crops and the cattle were doing. Of all the seasons, harvest was always her favorite. She would bring lunch to the field and then go for a ride in the combine. She could ride for hours without a break – watching the crop being harvested, enjoying the scenery, and breathing in the autumn air – and loving every minute of it. Mom led a very busy and energetic life until about 3 years ago when the years indicated she would need some help. It is important to give a heartfelt thank-you to all those who helped in Mom's care over the years. Thank-you to Tracy, and the staff at Esther's Care Home and the nurses and staff at River Heights Lodge. A special thank-you to the nurses at St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon for their special care and compassion looking after Mom's needs during her final days. And, most importantly, thank-you to sister Ruth for her devotion in shouldering the responsibility for caring for Mom's needs all these years. Thank-you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers as our family dealt with a very personal loss of our mom. We would also like to thank Rev. Dexter van Dyke , Ilene Wettergreen and Barb Truemner for their services at Third Avenue United Church. Thank-you to Bob MacKay for his solo at the service, and to all the staff from Eternal Memories Funeral Service for their care, compassion and attention to detail.