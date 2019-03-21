Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Nicholas Jack Androsoff June 14, 1983 – March 5, 2019 The family of Nicholas Jack Androsoff are heartbroken to announce his sudden passing due to severe complications of pancreatitis on March 5, 2019 at the Royal University Hospital, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Nick brought a smile to whomever he met, wherever he met them and had the best hug and firmest handshake to go with it. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. Nick touched many hearts in his 35 years and met people from around the world. He put all others before himself. Never selfish and finding the best in everyone he met. Family and friends were of the utmost importance and those he treasured most had a special place in his heart. Nick was very proud of his chosen career as a Mechanical Engineering Technologist. Over the last 18 years of his career, he always gave his job 150%. He loved to design and it showed in his pride of projects accomplished, from the smallest piece involving hydraulics to the masterful pieces built for the mining and oil industry. Throughout his life, Nick had many interests. As a child he loved WWF, Lego and his animals. As he grew his interests included mechanics, fabrication, photography, music, movies, the Saskatchewan Rough Riders (cheering them on no matter what) and even cooking. Nick loved fast cars, sleds, motorbikes, boats and anything he could ride in the wide-open spaces. His passion was riding in the backcountry of the BC Mountains. Exploring new places never ridden before or as he put it, looking for the ultimate powder, earning him the nickname "Badline". Nick leaves behind his loving family, parents Jack & Dorothy Androsoff, sister Bailey, brother-in-law Matt and his best little bro, nephew Pete Frank, his beloved Grampy, Grampy Frank, Ann Pool, his grandmother Elizabeth Androsoff, special aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends. Nick is predeceased by his grandfather Alex Androsoff. Nick's family wishes to extend gratitude to Dr. Lou, Dr. Durand and the hepatobiliary team at RUH, special nurses of 5021, Wally and Jennifer from Sallows & McDonald-Wilson & Zehner Funeral Home, Darren Russell & Ultra Print, Dziallo Catering, everyone who reached out to us at this trying time and to all who touched our son's life. Donations can be made to North Battleford Trail Breakers Club.







1271- 103 Street

North Battleford , SK S9A1K7

(306) 445-2418 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2019

