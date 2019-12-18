Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 2 photos Obituary

Nicholas Sadowsky



May 13, 1937 - December 3, 2019



Nicholas (Nick) Sadowsky, loving Dad, Grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend, passed peacefully after a return of cancer, which he had previously fought into remission.



Nick was born near Redfield, Saskatchewan, to Nikola Sadowsky and Paraska Kindrachuck both of Ukraine.



An RCMP veteran and a retiree of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, he was stationed with the RCMP in North Battleford, Carnduff, and Swift Current, SK; Prince George, Fort St. John, and Lytton, BC; and retired to work for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans while living in Tsawwassen, BC.



Some organizations Nick was involved with were the Kinsmen Charity, 40-K40 socials, the Royal Canadian Legion (original co-founding member, President, and Past President of the Tsawwassen Branch with 25 years of service), St. Davids Anglican Church in Tsawwassen, and the Tsawwassen Pool Club.



Nick will be missed by and is survived by (former) wife, Judy; daughters, Nicole (Paul), Carla (Steve), and Lori; grandchildren, Levi (Kroeker) Joy, Amy, Amber (Attalla), Micheal (Marusyk), and Breezanna (McBurney); brothers, Ben (Jean) and Syd (Ann, deceased); sister, Stefanie; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews who fondly knew him as "Uncle Nick, their favourite uncle".



He was predeceased by his parents, Nikola and Pauline; brother and sisters, Walter (Jean), Marvin (Marie), Helen (Morris) Piderwerbeski, Alice (Harry) Barber, Sophie, and Paulette Lehman.



Nick will be remembered for his annual summer BBQ sing songs, his vegetable garden, and his love of Hawaii (and his oil paintings of Hawaii), as well as his infamous Christmas letter. He will also be remembered for his care and concern towards those in need, his love and dedication to family, and his generosity and hospitality.



Nick's legacy will live on in all of us as we remember those in need and give thanks for the everyday joy of family, friends, togetherness, and reflect on the beauty in life.



A service will be postponed until spring due to inclement weather and winter driving conditions. If desired, donations may be made to

Nicholas SadowskyMay 13, 1937 - December 3, 2019Nicholas (Nick) Sadowsky, loving Dad, Grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend, passed peacefully after a return of cancer, which he had previously fought into remission.Nick was born near Redfield, Saskatchewan, to Nikola Sadowsky and Paraska Kindrachuck both of Ukraine.An RCMP veteran and a retiree of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, he was stationed with the RCMP in North Battleford, Carnduff, and Swift Current, SK; Prince George, Fort St. John, and Lytton, BC; and retired to work for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans while living in Tsawwassen, BC.Some organizations Nick was involved with were the Kinsmen Charity, 40-K40 socials, the Royal Canadian Legion (original co-founding member, President, and Past President of the Tsawwassen Branch with 25 years of service), St. Davids Anglican Church in Tsawwassen, and the Tsawwassen Pool Club.Nick will be missed by and is survived by (former) wife, Judy; daughters, Nicole (Paul), Carla (Steve), and Lori; grandchildren, Levi (Kroeker) Joy, Amy, Amber (Attalla), Micheal (Marusyk), and Breezanna (McBurney); brothers, Ben (Jean) and Syd (Ann, deceased); sister, Stefanie; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews who fondly knew him as "Uncle Nick, their favourite uncle".He was predeceased by his parents, Nikola and Pauline; brother and sisters, Walter (Jean), Marvin (Marie), Helen (Morris) Piderwerbeski, Alice (Harry) Barber, Sophie, and Paulette Lehman.Nick will be remembered for his annual summer BBQ sing songs, his vegetable garden, and his love of Hawaii (and his oil paintings of Hawaii), as well as his infamous Christmas letter. He will also be remembered for his care and concern towards those in need, his love and dedication to family, and his generosity and hospitality.Nick's legacy will live on in all of us as we remember those in need and give thanks for the everyday joy of family, friends, togetherness, and reflect on the beauty in life.A service will be postponed until spring due to inclement weather and winter driving conditions. If desired, donations may be made to reachchild.org Child and Youth Development Society. And tune-up your car and check the oil and air pressure in your tires - he would have wanted that. Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Dec. 18, 2019 to Jan. 16, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close