CAMERON: It is with great sadness that the family of Nita Cameron announces her sudden and unexpected passing on Friday, June 14, 2019 in the ICU at the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon at the age of 67. Left to cherish Nita's memory is her sister Doreen (Bob) Gordon, her brother Roger (Diane) Cameron, nephews Kevin (Nancy) and Kelly Gordon, Cheyne Cameron (Lila Brown) and numerous cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, George and Kathleen Cameron and by her only niece, Tara Cameron. A Memorial Service in Saskatoon to remember Nita will be announced at a later date. If so desired and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Meewasin Valley Authority 402 – 3rd Ave South, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3G5, www.meewasin.com , where Nita loved to walk along the Meewasin Trail and enjoy the outdoors. Donations may also be made to the ICU Education Fund at the Royal University Hospital, 103 Hospital Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7N 0W8. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from June 27 to July 4, 2019