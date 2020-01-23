Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Gustina Ellen Sherman. View Sign Service Information Beau "Lac" Funeral Home 113 6th Street West Spiritwood , SK S0J 2M0 (306)-883-3500 Obituary

SHERMAN: Norma Gustina Ellen Sherman was born in Lloydminster, SK on May 27, 1943 and passed away on Jan 9, 2020 at the North Battleford Union Hospital. She is survived by her Husband Gordon of Rabbit Lake, SK. -Son Barry(Sylvia)Sherman from Lloydminster, AB and their children, Mellissa (Kyle) Rowland of Lloydminster AB, Megan (Colson) Brown; Eli and Max, of Lloydminster, SK, Monte (Mandy Stone) of Lloydminster, SK. -Daughter Rhonda (Steven Prescesky) of North Battleford, SK. Darley (Shelby) of Warman, SK, Jarett (Sarah) of Martinsville, SK. Tristin (Bailey) of Rosetown, SK. -Brother Lyle(Deb) Oliver, of Saskatoon, SK, Sister Mary Lou Haugen(Joe Orosz), of Spiritwood, SK Sister-in-law Wanda Oliver, of Hillmond, SK, Sister-in-law Jean Sherman of Maymont, SK. Several Nieces, Nephews and Great nieces and Nephews. She was predeceased by Father and Mother Jim and Mary Oliver, brother Ronald Oliver, Father and Mother in-law Rudolph and Muriel Sherman and Brother-in-law Everett Sherman. She was born to Mary Kunstz (nee Perner) and the late Gustav Kunstz, raised in Lloydminster by her widowed Mother and Granny. At the age of 5 her mother married James Mitchell Oliver and moved to the farm at Hillmond. Norma met Gordon Sherman in 1961 and they married in 1963. Barry was born in 1964 and they moved to Mullingar in 1965 and Rhonda was born soon after that same year. They spent the next 50+ years in that community. She was first and foremost a farmer's wife. She started working at the Rose Gill Hospital in 1975 and retired in 1996. She had a brain aneurysm in 1996 and had a successful recovery. She worked as a commissionaire at the Spiritwood RCMP detachment for 3 years. She volunteered on many committees throughout her life at Mullingar and Rabbit Lake and received the Saskatchewan Volunteer award. She enjoyed history, sewing, knitting, crocheting, cross-stitching, the wild life and watching the hummingbirds out of the kitchen window. The last 15 years she enjoyed quilting and made a quilt for each of her grandchildren. Norma was infinitely proud of her children, grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. Barry and Rhonda are a jack of all trades, they are able to do anything they turn their hands too. They have provided Norma and Gordon with a Daughter-in-law and Son-in-law that she thought the world of as well as her 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. But the apple of her eye and the love of her life was always Gordon. He was her first love, only husband and her soul mate. Norma was the proverbial "Mother". She was many things to many people: friend, confidant, wise-woman, teacher, mentor, Granny and wife. She will be missed by many people all around the world, as her cousins in Germany were very saddened to hear of her passing. We, the Family would like to thank Mark and Staff at the Beau Lac Funeral Home for their expertise; to Pastor Don Unger and Dolores Beaulac for Officiating; to Cornie and Marlene Martens for the music; to Ken Rodgers for reading the Eulogy; to "Otis" for the beautiful and memorable slide show; to the Old Mill Players for providing, making and serving the luncheon; to the Tent Guys from Lloydminster for providing the sound system for the slide show and recorded music. To Doug and Peg Haryung for looking after the farm through all of this. To all our friends, families and neighbors- we thank you all for your support. It's greatly appreciated. Gordon Sherman, Barry and Sylvia Sherman & Families, Rhonda and Steven Prescesky & Families. The Funeral Service was held Friday January 17, 2020 from the Rabbit Lake Community Hall, Rabbit Lake, SK. Donations in memory of Norma Sherman may be made to Rose Gill Lodge, Rabbit Lake, SK or to the Rabbit Lake Museum as tokens of remembrance. Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are welcome to visit





