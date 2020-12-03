Norma Kathleen Assmus. December 5, 1936 - November 21, 2020. Mom was born in the middle of the depression in Borden to Lilla and Ron Williams. The family then moved to Little Long Lac, Ontario where her 2 younger brothers, Allan and Howard were born. After a few years they moved back to Borden where mom completed high school. She was always very athletic, playing hockey and excelling in track and field and later was a star pitcher in softball. She took her secretarial training right out of high school and at the age of 19 married her sweetheart, our dad Harold. After a short stint in Radisson, they moved to North Battleford where she worked at the Saskatchewan Hospital until her girls were born, Jill in 1962 and Wendy in 1964. We had some fabulous family times, living at the cabin on Murray Lake for the summer while dad drove back and forth to work, and spending winters at Table Mountain. They drove us to many ski hills around the province so we could compete in the Credit Union Cup and made many lifelong friends with the parents of the racers. And then of course there was their membership to the golf course and golf trips with family and friends. Mom started working at an accounting office when Wendy was in grade 1 and then finished her career at the Dairy Producers Office. In 1998 Dad died unexpectedly, leaving her a widow at age 61. We were devastated but so proud of the way she rallied, taking over the yard work and entering into a new world of bridge playing. She had her last game a couple weeks ago and we are grateful for the many friends she made and especially her very best friend Marion Goodfellow from her Creamery days. Mom and Wendy had several tropical trips and cruises and mom later took tours of China and Europe. She was an awesome grandma to Chris and Danielle and they were a highlight of her life. She lived to see both grandkids married. In 2016 she moved to Caleb Village and often said it was the best decision she ever made. She loved the fellowship and the meals and her beautiful sunny room. We are grateful to all the staff whom she loved and all the friends she made. She was diagnosed with cancer in September but did not let that dampen her joy and thankfulness which were her signature characteristics. She really was an inspiration by her sparkly presence. She is survived by her children: Jill (Brian) of Pike Lake and Wendy (Randy) of Campbell River, as well as her beloved grandchildren: Chris (Krista) of Pike Lake and Dani (Andrew) of Australia. There will not be a funeral at this time due to Covid restrictions but we tentatively plan a memorial next summer. She will be dearly missed. We were blessed to have her as our mother. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Vanessa Macnab of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.