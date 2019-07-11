KRATCHMER, Norma December 19, 1934 -July 5, 2019 Norma will be forever remembered by her loving husband Matthew of 65 years; her 4 children and their spouses: Keith, Terry and Vicky (Theresa, Stefan and Terri Ann), Daryl and Mary (Mark and Jocelyn), Glenn and Colleen (Mandy and Cody, Kristen and Kelsey); 11 great grandchildren; siblings: Agnes Valade, Daniel (Mary) Kirchgesner, Al (Lana) Kirchgessner and Ernest (Laura) Kirchgesner. She was predeceased by her parents Ida Diebert and Michael Kirchgessner, sisters Alice and Evelyn Heffner, brother Richard and granddaughter Amy Kratchmer. Norma grew up on the farm near Reward and married Matthew in October 1953. They started raising a family and farming in Reward. Norma was an enthusiastic curler and loved to play softball as well. Norma was a lifelong member of The Catholic Women's League. They moved to Battleford in 1972 and she started working at the Marian Press. Norma loved to host family get-togethers and she was an excellent cook. Matthew and Norma moved into Luther Heights in Saskatoon in 2009. With loving family at her side, Norma passed peacefully on July 5, 2019 at Samaritan Place Long Term Care Facility. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church (217 Lenore Drive Saskatoon) with Fr. Emile April as the celebrant. The Rite of Committal will take place in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Reward, SK. Arrangements in care of Chelsea Krentz - Mourning Glory Funeral Services, Saskatoon (306-978-5200) www.mourningglory.ca. __________________________________________________
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from July 11 to July 18, 2019