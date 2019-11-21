HEAD: Norman Robert (October 8, 1949 - November 10, 2019) Robert passed away at University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton from complications after a double lung transplant. Survived by wife Joan, sons Kevin (Leanne), Travis (Marina), Jason (Ashley Lavigne), grandchildren Rylan, Kaibree, Jenai, Gracie, Lincoln, Cassius, Nevaeh and sister-in-law Eleanor Tosczak. Predeceased by parents Bernice and Art and brother Myron. Celebration of Life at 2 pm on Friday, November 29 at North Battleford Legion Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kinsmen Foundation, Lung Association of Saskatchewan, STARS, Heart & Stroke Foundation, Canadian Diabetes Association. The family would like to thank the lung donor's family, the Lung Transplant Team, the nurses, doctors and all those who cared for Robert on his journey. Please consider registering to become an organ donor. Interment at a later date. __________________________________________________
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019