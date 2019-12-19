PETERSON: It is with great sadness the family of Mr. Olaf Peterson announce his passing at the Battlefords Union Hospital Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the age of 67 years. Funeral Service for Mr. Olaf Peterson was held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Territorial Drive Alliance Church with Pastor Keith Klippenstein officiating. Olaf is survived by his loving wife, Louise; daughters: Sharon (Dave); Tanya (Kyle) – Tyler, Spencer, Easton, Ameris; Vanessa (Chris) – Hunter & Abby; sisters: Hilda (Harry), Elsie; brother: Gus (Marg); sisters-in-law: Debbie (Leo), Gail (David), Jackie (Brent), and Marie; brother-in-law: Wayne (Holly); and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents: Pete & Polly; step-father Metro Swityk; father & mother-in-law Victor & Elizabeth Keyko; sister, Martha; brother Pete; brothers-in-law Dale Zubiak & Morris Chernesky; nephew Shawn Zubiak. Memorial donations in memory of Mr. Olaf Peterson may be directed to the Ronald McDonald House Saskatchewan 1011 University Drive Saskatoon, SK S7N 0K4 For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019