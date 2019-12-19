Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olga GRESIUK. View Sign Service Information The Battlefords Funeral Service 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-446-4200 Obituary

GRESIUK: Olga (Litwin) Gresiuk age 92 died on Monday, December 9, 2019 at her residence – Harwood Manor, North Battleford, SK. She was born October 12, 1927 on a farm in the Alticane area to Annie (Kotyk) and Paul Litwin. Olga leaves to cherish her memory, her oldest daughter Christine (Melvin) Gonda of Hafford, SK, their children Melanie (Kevin) Watson, Christopher & Milan Gonda. Her son, John Gresiuk of Saskatoon, SK and his daughter Raelene (Brent) Regier; her youngest daughter Lorraine (Les) Lehman of North Battleford, SK & their daughters Lacey Lehman & Joanne Dorion. Olga is survived by a great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews and friends. Olga was predeceased by her husband Mike, parents Annie and Paul, step-father Roman, sister Kassy (Peter) Bilanski, brother's Bill (Martha) Litwin and Peter Litwin and numerous relatives and friends. Mass Of Christian Burial was held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Ukrainian Catholic Church, 902 – 108th Street, North Battleford, SK with Rev. Fr. Ivan Derkach, Celebrant. Interment took place at the City of North Battleford Cemetery. Memorial Donations consider In lieu of flowers please send donations in Olga's memory to: Battlefords Union Hospital Foundation, Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8 or to All Saints UCWL, Box 1693, North Battleford, SK S9A 3W2. Condolences can be sent to







