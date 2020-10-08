OREEL – Henry 1928 – 2020
Sadly, on September 22, 2020, at the age of 92, Henry Remy Oreel passed away at the Parkland Integrated Health Centre, Long Term Care Facility. Henry was born on April 30, 1928 on the family farm in the Spruce Home district to Julian and Mary Oreel. Henry worked at many jobs in his working years, from working as a lumberjack, ambulance and funeral home to an elevator agent. Henry met the love of his life, Shirley Joan Kennedy, and they were married August 14, 1953 in the Northside United Church. Henry and Shirley and after moving a few times, they finally retired to the Cookson District. Henry's passions were hunting, fishing, playing ball, curling, and hockey. Shirley passed away October 11, 2013, and soon after Henry moved to Shellbrook where he lived in Lilies Lodge and then later to the Parkland Integrated Health Centre – Long Term Care, Birch Boulevard, where he passed away due to complications of a broken hip. Henry was lovingly survived by his two sons, Keith
(Sandra) Oreel and their children, Jami (Kaleb) Motz, Scott (Meaghan) Kristoffersen, Lisa (Jarid) Johnson, and Leah Oreel; Kevin
(Beverly) Oreel and their children, Daniel (Rita) Oreel and their children – Jacy, Kylie, & Ava; T.J. (Alicia) Oreel and his son, Ryan; Kristen (Jodie) Gray and their children, Aurora, Erys, & Dakota; his brother, Allan Oreel; as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. Henry was predeceased by his wife, Shirley; his parents, Julian & Mary Oreel; his sisters and brother, Julianna, Edna, Greta, and Marcel; and his brother-in-law, Doug Moore. It is the wish of the family to have a private service held for Henry on the Midnight Star Ranch. Henry will be laid to rest next to his wife Shirley, in the Alingly Cemetery. Pastor Dave Whalley will officiate the service. The family wishes to thank everyone for their support and kind words. Henry was from a time when men were mountains. He will be deeply missed by his family and everyone who knew him and shared in his life's journey. In lieu of tributes, memorial donations may be made in memory of Henry to the Shellbrook & Districts Health Services Foundation, Long Term Care – House B – Birch Boulevard (Box 70 Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0). Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are welcome to visit www.beaulacfuneralhome.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Beau "Lac" Funeral Home, Shellbrook, SK 306-747-2828.