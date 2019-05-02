Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Anthony Francescone. View Sign Service Information The Battlefords Funeral Service 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-446-4200 Obituary

FRANCESCONE: P.A. Patrick Anthony Francescone, 93, decorated, W.W. #2, Veteran passed away peacefully at B.U.H. April 19, 2019. Tony was born in Saskatoon, as a teenager at 17, joined the Merchant Navy, at the height of the Second World War and served till the end of the war. Tony is a 40 year member of the Ionic Lodge, and has been the treasurer for the last 37 years, as well as a 39 year member of Chapter #2 O.E.S. In 1999 was involved with Citizens on Patrol and worked in this organization for 20 years. Tony is survived by his loving wife Susan, Son Rick (Joanne), Daughters Patty, & Karen (Trevor), Granddaughters, Tabatha, Brooklyn, Grandsons Scott, Justin (Kiera), Great Grandchildren Tayson, Brynae, Blakeleigh, and Anthony, Brother Orv (Gladys) of Trenton, Ont. He was predeceased by his parents, Brothers Al, Tony and Ben, infant sister Vittoria and sister-in-law Audrey. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony's memory can be made to Ionic Lodge Memory Box Fund, 8921 Gregory Drive, North Battleford, SK S9A 2W6. Celebration Of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from Third Avenue United Church, 1301 - 102nd Street, North Battleford, SK with Mrs. Joyce Salie officiating. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at





