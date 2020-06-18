GREGOIRE: Paul Joseph Gregoire Paul was born to Marie (Vany Lambert) and Nestor Gregoire on October 16, 1924. He passed away in Warman, SK on June 8, 2020. He was the youngest of 10 children and the last survivor. He attended McMillan School, the Convent of the Child Jesus and St. Thomas College. He received his partial Grade 10 before he was called to the farm to help out after his Father's untimely death. Dad would have liked to continue his education because he loved school. Dad held a couple of jobs away from the farm which he spoke of fondly. He liked this as it gave him some independence. He started farming some very rocky land in the Nolin District at the age of 18. Although other family members gave up on this half section Dad thought he should give it a shot. Farming was not Dad's first love so when given the opportunity to buy grain for the National Grain Company in 1961 he took it. He would stay with National then Cargill until he retired in 1976 when he struck out on his own as a carpenter, a profession that was much more to his liking and abilities. He brought his new bride, Madeleine Marie Bruynooghe to his farm on their wedding day, October 18, 1944. Dad had just turned twenty two days earlier, Mom was 19. They started their married life with very little, but a lot of hope and ambition. They would stay on this farm for 27 years raising 8 kids. Paul is survived by his children, Fr. Nestor, Lampman, SK; Godfrey (Claudette Blanchette), Dauphin, MB; Gordon (Carole Cadieux), London, ON; David (Gisele Hounjet Bell), Saskatoon; Marcy (Rick Kissack), St. Paul, AB; Glen (Jacquie Rotzien) Saskatoon; son-in-law Vernon Iverson, Meota, SK; 15 Grandchildren and 21 Great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Madeleine on July 6, 2016, his daughter Judy Iverson 2013, his son Leonard 1968 and daughter-in-law Donna 2004, all of his siblings and their spouses, his Father Nestor 1942 and his Mother Marie 1962. No funeral is planned at this time. Memorial Donations are requested to The Mental Health Association. The family would like to thank all his caregivers for the last eight years. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements have been entrusted to Robert MacKay of Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.