Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Lewchuk. View Sign Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

LEWCHUK: Mr. Paul Lewchuk of the Cochin District, SK passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the age of 87 years at the Battleford's Union Hospital. Vigil of Prayer was held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial took place Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Father Greg Elder as celebrant with both services were held from St. Rose de Lima Roman Catholic Parish in Cochin, SK. Interment followed at Christ the King Roman Catholic Cemetery, Edam, SK. Left to cherish his memory are his loving family: son Terry Lewchuk, daughter Joanne (Brian) Ramsay; special niece/daughter Sylvia (Maurice) Duhaime; grandchildren Cindy (Morris) Ramsay, Dylan (Celene), Brandon, Austin, Steven (Kendra) Ramsay, Ben (Kaitlyn) Stevie (Kailin), Chelsie, Vicki and great-grand daughter Kenley Holmes; brother in-law Lionel Pollard; sisters Tanya Lewchuk, Anne (Ray) Jackson, sisters-in-law Helen Lewchuk and Jeanne Pollard; godchildren Sharon Gansauge, Theresa Strokes and Phillip Lewchuk; numerous nieces and nephews. Paul was predeceased by his wife Beatrice (2004); parents Keryl & Efrasia (1995), in-laws Leo (1999) and Yvonne (1985) Pollard, brother Nick (2001) numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Memorial donations in memory of Paul may be directed to the Battleford's Humane Society 751 114 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 2M7. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Battleford's Funeral Service.







Mr. Paul Lewchuk of the Cochin District, SK passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the age of 87 years at the Battleford's Union Hospital. Vigil of Prayer was held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial took place Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Father Greg Elder as celebrant with both services were held from St. Rose de Lima Roman Catholic Parish in Cochin, SK. Interment followed at Christ the King Roman Catholic Cemetery, Edam, SK. Left to cherish his memory are his loving family: sonLewchuk, daughter(Brian) Ramsay; special niece/daughter(Maurice) Duhaime; grandchildren Cindy (Morris) Ramsay, Dylan (Celene), Brandon, Austin, Steven (Kendra) Ramsay, Ben (Kaitlyn) Stevie (Kailin), Chelsie, Vicki and great-grand daughter Kenley Holmes; brother in-law Lionel Pollard; sisters Tanya Lewchuk, Anne (Ray) Jackson, sisters-in-law Helen Lewchuk and Jeanne Pollard; godchildren Sharon Gansauge, Theresa Strokes and Phillip Lewchuk; numerous nieces and nephews. Paul was predeceased by his wife Beatrice (2004); parents Keryl & Efrasia (1995), in-laws Leo (1999) and Yvonne (1985) Pollard, brother Nick (2001) numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Memorial donations in memory of Paul may be directed to the Battleford's Humane Society 751 114 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 2M7. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Battleford's Funeral Service. Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from May 23 to May 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close