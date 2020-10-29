1/1
Pauline KARP
KARP: In loving memory of Pauline Karp, born May 25, 1935 at 24-47-13-3/ Rabbit Lake District, SK., passed away October 22, 2020 in Hafford, SK. Left to cherish her memory are her children and their families: Lynda (Allan) Keyko - Lisa (David) Prescesky, Avery, Nicholas and Katelyn - Shawn Tanchak; Daniel (Deena) Karp - Christopher (Chantel), Nicole (Jake) and Lindsay; Esther (Larry) Groat - Trena Tallas and Rikki (Gabe) Boran - Adam and Logan; James (Velda) Karp - Elton (Terra), Cameron (Zayna), Julia - Benjamin (Kristen), Joshua and Jacob; Phyllis Karp - Tristan (Danielle) and Sarah; Richard (Dingbea) Karp - Denise and Kazmir; siblings: Peter Pawlivsky, Nellie & Eugene Pobran, Michael & Sandra Pawlivsky, Phillip & Marion Pawlivsky, Ann Tkach, Daniel Pawlivsky and their families. Pauline is predeceased by her husband, Kazmir Karp; son, Vincent; parents: Mary & Alexander Pawlivsky; brothers: William and John Pawlivsky; brother-in-law, Walter Tkach. Mass Of Christian Burial was held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from St. Solange Roman Catholic Church, Hafford, SK with Father Frederick Akah, Celebrant. Eulogy was given by Terra Karp & Kristen Karp. Readings - Julia Karp & Sarah Karp. Music Ministry: Pianist - Harlene Simmonds; Soloist - Robert MacKay - In The Garden; Hymns: Amazing Grace and Ave Maria. Honorary Pallbearers were All those who have been a part of Pauline's life. Active Pallbearers were Elton Karp, Benjamin Karp, Cameron Karp, Tristan Karp, Christopher Karp and David Prescesky. Memorials are requested to Hafford Special Care Centre and Primary Care Site, PO Box 130, Hafford, SK S0J 1A0. Interment took place at St. Solange Cemetery, Hafford, SK. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements were entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200).




Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium
2741-99th St, Unit #5
North Battleford, SK S9A 2Y4
306-445-7570
