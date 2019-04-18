Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearl Marjorie Joyce Folkersen. View Sign

Pearl Marjorie Joyce Folkersen September 9, 1927 - March 14, 2019 Pearl Folkersen (née Jaster) passed away peacefully at the Battlefords Union Hospital, Sask. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Pearl will be lovingly remembered by her six children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Allan (Joan); Brock (Catherine): Darren (Maria): Victor, and Quinn Dillabaugh; Robert (Ashley): William and Ava; Dale: Jaedyn MacNeill and Maggie Campbell; Brian (Norma): Abbi: Dakota: Xavier and Declan; Jennifer Wilson (Chris): Kane and Kye; Bret (Kristina): Callie and Sawyer; Gail Heintz (Roddy): Janel Mann (Ryan): Maclaren and Sephine; Jesse: Lennon; Bruce (Dana): Bailey, Keith (Brittany Lockie), and Ian; Murray (Cindy): Chad (Theresa): Haleigh and Isla; Chris (Yvette Wernick): Taylor; Kyle: Faye and Emma; extended family (Cindy's daughters): Kate Goddard (Ryan): Lochlyn; Jess Thomson (Kevin Backer): Nash and Olin; also remembering Pearl is her sister, Vi (+Burnie), brother, Clarence (Laura) (+Joyce), and all of her 7 siblings' families. She is predeceased by her loving husband Norman; parents, August and Helena Jaster (nee Look); brothers: Herb (+Jean), Arnie (+Olive), Ken (+Pat), sisters: Betty, Marlene (+John): (+Jannie), Vallerie and Dianna (both in infancy). Pearl was born in Yorkton, Sask. on September 9, 1927. After she graduated high school in Yorkton, she then studied Nursing at Regina General Hospital and met Norman Arnott Folkersen, recently back from World War II. They were engaged and Pearl graduated from Nursing in 1948. She and Norm married that September just before her 21st birthday. They were the great loves of each other's lives and were married for 59 years until Norm's passing in October of 2007. Pearl and Norm's first child, Allan, was born in 1949 and they had 5 more children: Brock, Brian, Gail, Bruce, and Murray. Norm was a banker and the family moved a number of times until February of 1966, when he took the position of Branch Manager with the Bank of Montreal in North Battleford, where they lived for the rest of their lives. Pearl worked at the Battleford's Union Hospital, which included many years as head nurse on Third Floor, until her retirement in 1992. She loved being a nurse and was lucky to have a long career she enjoyed. She also served as a long time board member of both the Battlefords' Interval House and the Battlefords Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council (BADAC). Pearl was also a very active member of the Third Avenue United Church. The family loved spending many of their summers at Waskesiu. Along with their camping trips, Pearl loved playing bridge, cooking and canning, watching curling and the Roughrider games, and spending time with her family and friends. A Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving of Pearl's Life was held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Third Avenue United Church, North Battleford with Rev. Fred J. Tinio Officiating. The Eulogy was given by son, Brock, and Shared Memories by daughter-in-law, Norma. Scripture Readers were son, Bruce, and granddaughter, Abbi. "Good-bye" Poem (written by Grace Denio Litchfield) recited by granddaughter, Janel Mann (chosen by Pearl to be included in her Editorial in her Nursing Yearbook of 1948). Processional: "Praise my Soul, The God of Heaven", Choir Anthem: "The Twenty-Third Psalm". "Who Am I Gonna Call on Sunday?" by Johnny Reid was played during the Service and the Hymn Selections: "I Danced in The Morning" and "Amazing Grace" were sung with the leadership of the Third Avenue Choir, and the Recessional was: "We Shall Go Out With Hope of Resurrection". The Honourary Pallbearers were members of Pearl's Bridge Clubs: Delores Maslin, Marion McEachern, Zona Wharington, Leona Halter, Marion Goodfellow, Liz Rotzien, Norma Assmus, Irene Martin, Cathy Turner, and Hazel Palmer. Honour Guard: Nursing Staff Past and Present. Memorial Donations can be made to Battlefords Union Hospital Inc., Third Floor, Box 1358, North Battleford, SK, S9A 3L8. Private Interment took place at the Prairie Willows Columbaria - City of North Battleford Cemetery after the service. The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Jim Johnson, and the doctors, nurses and staff on the 3rd Floor - Battlefords Union Hospital, who were wonderful during Pearl's last days. "We say no more in parting at life's gate, To her who passes out beyond earth's night; 'Good-bye.' " Grace Denio Litchfield Family and friends may send email condolences to





338 4th Avenue North

Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7

(306) 446-4200

