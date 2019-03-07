Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pete Berezowski. View Sign

BEREZOWSKI: In Loving Memory of Pete Berezowski, born June 24, 1938 at Hafford, Saskatchewan, passed away February 11, 2019 in North Battleford, Saskatchewan. Pete is survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. He is predeceased by his parents, Peter and Mary Berezowski; his loving wife Mary; 3 sisters and 7 brothers. Panakhyda (Prayer Service) was held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Divine Liturgy was held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Both Services were held at All Saints Ukrainian Catholic Church, North Battleford, SK., with Celebrant Rev. Fr. Ivan Derkach. Cross Bearer was Stephen Hydukewich. Cantor was Darlene Hupaelo. Shared Memories were given by Nic Fransoo. Honour Guard - 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. Pallbearers were Nic Fransoo, David Tkachuk, Bruce Berezowski, John Semko and Leonard Yasieniuk. Interment was at City Cemetery, North Battleford, Saskatchewan. Arrangements were entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service. __________________________________________________





