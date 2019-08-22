Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter PETERSON. View Sign Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

PETERSON: It is with great sadness the family of Peter (Pete) Peterson announce his passing on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his residence. A Celebration of Life Service was held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Living Faith Chapel, North Battleford, at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Deb McNabb officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. READERS- Skylar & Dakota OBITUARY- Taylor Raiche TRIBUTE- All of Pete's Grandchildren VIDEO- Broken Halos MUSIC- Go Rest on that Mountain (Vince Gill) Amazing Grace (Carrie Underwood) HONORARY PALLBEARERS Orest Denyon, Adolph Kowalcyzk, Frank Dirksen, Harry Zubiak, Brennan Merryweather, Brandon Raiche, Olaf Peterson, Gus Peterson, Pete Swityk Barry Neustar. Pete and his brother brushed land for 15-20 years. He also farmed a lot of land as well as pastured a lot of cattle over the years. He had a unique ability of carrying a conversation with anyone. He loved to garden and always said this was his time to relax. He always had time for his grandchildren who he adored. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Marine, sons: Terrance (Sheila)- Victoria & Alexandria; Jason (Darcy) – Dakota, Kelsey, Ryder & Chase; Mark (Ulla) – Skylar & Presley; foster Son, Brennan Merryweather; sisters: Hilda (Harry) and Elise; brothers: Gus (Marg) and Olaf (Louise); sisters-in-law: Joyce, Elaine (Walter), Gail (Tony), Lillian (Gary), Peggy and Lorri (Lyle); brothers-in-law: Donny (Jeanine) Randy (Margo), Ronnie and Garry; mother-in-law, Helen Boyko; along with friends and family. Rest in Peace Pete. Memorial donations in memory of Peter may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 1738 Quebec Ave #26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at







Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2019

