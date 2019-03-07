Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Spratt. View Sign

SPRATT: Peter Spratt passed away at Royal University Hospital, Saskatoon on February 11, 2019 at the age of 91 years surrounded by family. Peter is survived by his son Terry (Roxanna) and children Peter and Robin; son Reg (Trish) and children Sarah, Adam, Joey; son Rick and children Matthew, Amber, and Scott; son-in-law Duncan (Judy) and children Rachel and Drew; daughter-in-law Debbie and children Jessie, Jody, Jennifer, Jamie; numerous great-grandchildren; brother Victor (Chris); sister-in-law Audry. Peter was predeceased by his parents Albert and Elizabeth Spratt; loving wife Louise; daughter Elizabeth; son Tim; grandchild Pierce; Brother Tony. Peter, being the adventurous man, left Berkhamstead, England in 1948, leaving behind his parents Albert and Elizabeth and younger brothers Tony and Vic. He was only 20 years old when he sailed from South Hampton, England on a ship named the Aquatania to Halifax, Nova Scotia. He traveled across Canada to Paynton, SK and moved in with a friend of the family and shortly after moved to North Battleford to work in a lumbar yard. In that time, he met his soon to be wife Annie Louis. Eventually, a friend of his got him a job with the CN rail where he continued to work and retire at 37 years of service. Peter was known for his amazing cooking and baking. He would cook Christmas dinner every year for his entire family with the most delicious home-made pies. He was an active member of the North Battleford Legion Branch #70, where he left a legacy of his secret English batter for his famous fish and chips. He was an avid reader, gardener and golfer. In fact, he was still walking 9 holes of gold when he was in his 80s. We will forever remember his smile, sense of humour, his cooking and his zest for life. Peter will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Special thanks to the staff at Villa Pascal, Royal University Hospital, Battlefords Funeral Service. At Peter's request, there will be no formal service at this time, but a graveside service, which will be determined at a later date. __________________________________________________





