Philip, Terry Lynne The Philip Family are saddened to announce the death of Terry on March 20, 2020 at the age of 49 years following a lengthy illness in the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton. Terry will be lovingly remembered by her parents Jack and Ellen, her brother Scott (Sally), and her sister Patti. Donations in memory of Terry can by made to the Mental Health Association of Canada or to a charity of the donor's choice. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Foster and McGarvey Funeral Home in Edmonton. A private family interment will take place at the Paynton Cemetery later in the spring.






