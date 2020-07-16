It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Pius Pfeifer on Saturday, July 11, 2020. His memory will be forever cherished by Ida (Edmonton, AB) his loving wife of 67 years and his four children Gary (Jennifer Meneses) North Battleford, Linda (Kirk Wolff) Fort Saskatchewan, Bernie (Kara) San Diego, CA and Marlene (Allan Sander) Sugarland, TX and his 12 grandchildren (Caitlyn, Brody, Corey, Matt, Kenzi, Nick, Eric, Andrew, Katherine, John, Gabby and Cecily). He was man of deep faith and loyalty to friends, family and generosity to strangers and community. Pius, the youngest of five children, was born in Heidelberg. He is predeceased by his parents Peter (Heidelberg/Dnipropetrowsk Russia 1889-1972) and Anna (nee Jungkind, Neu Jamberg/Donezk Russia 1889-1980) and his siblings (Ida (Haus), Rosalie (Dytschenko), Wendelin, and Peter). In 1953, Pius emigrated from Germany with his brother Peter. Pius was a trained goldsmith and worked at Birks Jewelers. He saw a better future so he learned the plumbing trade while working in construction in Saskatoon. Later that same year he was joined by Ida Bader and they were married in Saskatoon. In 1956 opportunity called and they settled in the Battlefords and started Twin City Plumbing. In 1956 natural gas came to the city and in 2 years Pius was responsible for almost half of the gas permits in the Battlefords. The Auditorium Hotel in North Battleford was his first hotel in 1963, several others followed. His business interests were varied: Developer with Engineered Homes in North Battleford and Prince Albert; APEX Pipe and Block manufacturing; cattle ranching; restauranteur (Dragon Place, Old Heidelberg, Smitty's and others); pioneered hotel waterslides in Saskatchewan and Alberta. Pius was an avid boxer in Germany and Golden Gloves in Canada. He entertained friends with his accordion and enjoyed curling in the early years. He loved to travel and enjoyed many trips to Europe and Australia to visit family and friends. He was an avid outdoor sportsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and backyard barbecues with family, friends and church and was especially known for his thick steaks and "Pfeifer Spice". Pius was a community builder, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He supported many charities including: Catholic Family Services of the Battlefords; Pfeifer Learning Centre (BTEC); St. Therese College Institute of Faith and Mission (Bruno); Star of the North Retreat Centre (St. Albert); Lighthouse (Saskatoon); Battlefords Union Hospital; Battlefords Communiplex; Knights of Columbus council 2094 (4th degree) member. Pius' dedication to the community culminated in 2018 Battlefords Citizen of the Year award. He was proud to call North Battleford home in spite of moving to Edmonton to be closer to daughter and grandchildren. His lifelong legacy will be greatly remembered by all. Funeral will be at 2 pm St. Joseph Calasanctius Catholic Church on Monday July 20, 2020 with Bishop Albert Thévenot officiating. Prayer service will be held Sunday July 19 at 7pm St. Joseph. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Battlefords Catholic Family Services or the Pfeifer Learning Centre. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.