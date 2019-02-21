Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Potratz Joan Alda. View Sign

Potratz, Joan Alda (Nee Hoegi) August 15, 1937 – January 31, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Joan Alda Potratz at the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon following a brief hospitalization. She was predeceased by her parents Arnthruda (Josephson) and Milton Hoegi and her ex-husband Ronald Potratz. She leaves behind her sister Marybelle Ritchie, and brother Edward (Pilar) Hoegi; her children Shelley, Karen (Gary) and Ken (Arla); her grandchildren Chelsea (Vaughn), Jillian (Dillon), Livia, Lexxa, Matt and Brock; and great-grandchildren Hailey, Jacob and Brooks. Joan was born in Elrose, SK and lived in several Canadian towns and cities as a child including Lanigan where she graduated high school in 1955. She married in 1956 and moved to North Battleford. She loved summers at the cabin on Murray Lake, watching the birds and tending the gardens at the cabin and at home. She attended secretarial college once the children were older and enjoyed working at a variety of government office and bank jobs. After being stricken with rheumatoid arthritis in her late 40's Joan remained active taking Taekwondo lessons and curling at which she achieved an "8 Ender" with her foursome in the early 70's. She maintained an active life as much as her limited mobility allowed. Joan loved traveling often to Vancouver to visit daughter Shelley, and as well took trips to Canary Islands, Morocco, California, Alaska, and Hawaii. She was a close follower of current events and liked watching televised sports like baseball and curling. Crossword puzzles kept her sharp and she was hard to beat at Scrabble. She created many beautiful knitted and crocheted items as well as petit point, embroidery and paper tole and was excellent with a sewing machine. Baking was a favorite activity in her younger years and her butter tarts were amazing. She had a keen sense of humour that saw her through any obstacle. She was a dear friend to many and loved to socialize. Joan was a devoted member of St. George's Anglican Church in Battleford and participated in their social activities when she could. Arrangements were entrusted to Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium. Flowers are gratefully declined. For those who wish, donations can be made to the Battlefords Humane Society (







