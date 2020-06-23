Ralph R. Jones
May 29, 1928 - May 26, 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Three days before his 92nd birthday, we lost our dear old dad, Ralph Jones, quickly and in his own home as he wished. Left missing him are his daughter Tana Woodward (Mike), son Bob Jones (Tessa), grandchildren, Jesse Greenwood, Kaitlyn Kehler, Russell Jones and Isaac Jones and his great-grandchildren Nolan and Hailey Kehler. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Ollie Sieben and Beryl Jones, brother-in-law, Ed Stennett and numerous nieces and nephews. Ralph joins his wife Helen (Quast) who passed away in 2014 and his eleven brothers and sisters born to Alfred and Clara Jones in Rabbit Lake, Saskatchewan. Dad loved the prairies and his family and he returned to Rabbit Lake as often as he could. In recent years memory loss was a challenge but since being widowed six years ago he took pride in caring for his beautiful yard and living on his own. Many thanks to the home support staff of Fraser Health and formerly Bayshore without whom it would not have been possible for him to stay in his home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved