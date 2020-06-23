Three days before his 92nd birthday, we lost our dear old dad, Ralph Jones, quickly and in his own home as he wished. Left missing him are his daughter Tana Woodward (Mike), son Bob Jones (Tessa), grandchildren, Jesse Greenwood, Kaitlyn Kehler, Russell Jones and Isaac Jones and his great-grandchildren Nolan and Hailey Kehler. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Ollie Sieben and Beryl Jones, brother-in-law, Ed Stennett and numerous nieces and nephews. Ralph joins his wife Helen (Quast) who passed away in 2014 and his eleven brothers and sisters born to Alfred and Clara Jones in Rabbit Lake, Saskatchewan. Dad loved the prairies and his family and he returned to Rabbit Lake as often as he could. In recent years memory loss was a challenge but since being widowed six years ago he took pride in caring for his beautiful yard and living on his own. Many thanks to the home support staff of Fraser Health and formerly Bayshore without whom it would not have been possible for him to stay in his home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store