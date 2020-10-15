SMART:
It is with great sadness the family of Ralph Smart announce his passing on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Pastor Rodney Cox presided over his Celebration of Life held on October 6, 2020 at Living Faith Chapel, North Battleford, SK. Interment took place at the Columbarium, Town of Battleford Cemetery. Ralph will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends, but his legacy will live on through his four children, fourteen grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to his sister Betty Ann, the First Responders, Battlefords Union Hospital and Robert MacKay and staff of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium. Memorials are requested to Battlefords Union Hospital Foundation Inc., Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8 or Living Faith Chapel, 1371 – 103rd Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 1K9. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca