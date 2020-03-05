CARON: It is with great sadness the family of Randy Alex Caron announce his passing on Feb. 20, 2020 in North Battleford. Randy was born in North Battleford March 4, 1957. He will be greatly missed by all his family. He was predeceased by his father Emil and mother Lucy Caron, 2 sisters Myrtle and Edna, and Brother Roy. Left to cherish his memory are his 3 brothers, 4 sisters. Randy had 4 children; 2 boys Austin and Cameron; 2 girls Morgan and Christie; most of all a very loving friend and companion Zenda; and all his loving grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many friends. Card of Thanks To Robert Mackay for his service, and hospital staff and Doctors. From the Caron Family I would like to let everyone know that there will be a celebration of life for my father, Randy Caron on MARCH 13th 2020 at 12 o'clock at 315 Ave m south saskatoon, SK . Central Urban Metis Federation Inc __________________________________________________
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020