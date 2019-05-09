ZUCHOTZKI, Randy John (Bear) Passed away peacefully in the Kelowna General Hospital on April 19th 2019. He was born Oct 16, 1957 at Goodsoil Hospital. He is survived by his Mother, Agnes, His loving daughter Laura, Her Husband Mark, two grandsons, Bentley and Kashtyn. His sister Sylvia (Kenny), brothers, Jerome & Rick. 3 nieces, Pam, Toni-lyn, Jamie and one nephew, Mitchell. He is predeced by his father Peter Zuchotzki. He grew up in Goodsoil and worked on the farm. Moved to the city and began his career in the construction trade where he worked until his heath (diabetes) cause him to stop working. After a long battle with the disease he passed away. With heartfelt thank to Doctors, nurses, and staff for great care they gave Randy at Kelowna Hospital. __________________________________________________
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from May 9 to May 16, 2019