Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

Sister Raymonde Arcand (Sister Marie Goretti) of the Sisters of the Presentation, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the age 81 in the North Battleford Union Hospital, SK. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 3:00 p.m., on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at St Joseph Calasanctius Roman Catholic Church North Battleford, SK, Second Funeral Mass was at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, June 14, 2019, Chapel of the Provincial House of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary, 1405 Bishop Pascal Place, Prince Albert, SK, by the Most Reverend Albert Thévenot, M. Afr., Bishop of Prince Albert and Very Reverend Maurice Fiolleau, Vicar General. Interment took place in the Sister's Section of South Hill Cemetery in Prince Albert, SK. Sister Raymonde was born and raised in Jackfish, SK. Grades ten and eleven were completed in Spiritwood when she boarded at the convent and went to the Catholic School there. In July of 1956, Raymonde left for Quebec to join the Order of the Sisters of the Presentation. Upon her return to SK, she was stationed in Green Lake. Her heart's desire was to become a missionary however that ministry began as a teacher at St. Paul school in P.A. in 1961, continued in Debden, SK and at the Academy, in P.A. Due to ill health she discontinued teaching and served as school secretary-librarian in St. Lazare, MB. In 1981 she began working with Indigenous People at One Arrow, Beardy and The Pas. Since 1988 she has touched many through her ministry in the North Battleford area, on Sweetgrass, Moosomin, Saulteaux, Red Pheasant, Mosquito, Pound-Maker, Little Pine and in the city of North Battleford. We will remember the joy she experienced in her work, her determination in spite of fragile health. Her warm, cheerful and respectful attitude won her students' hearts and will never be forgotten by the Indigenous People she valued and loved so dearly. We rejoice that she now rests in the loving arms of the Lord that she believed in. Sister Raymonde leaves to mourn the Members of her Religious Community; one sister, Rachelle (Wayne); two brothers, Aimé (Eva) and Lionel (Geri); three sisters-in-law, Carole, Jeanette and Sandra; one brother-in-law, Raymond Ward; numerous nieces/nephews, uncles/aunts, sisters-in law, cousins and friends; the Indigenous People she dearly loved. She was predeceased by her parents, Damase Arcand and Marie-Ange; and step father, Pete Day; one sister, Claudette Ward; four brothers, Aurèle, Albéric, Marcel, and Gilbert. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at







Card of Thanks Sr. Rita would like to thank the Arcand family for all the loving support they gave her during the illness and passing away of Sr. Raymonde. She would also want to thank them for the beautiful lunch they organized and served. Thank you to all the helpers who made the celebration of Sr. Raymonde's life a prayerful experience. Thank you to all the people who came, to Edgar and the drummers from Red Pheasant First Nations, the Sisters of the Presentation and to the priests who celebrated the Mass. Thank you also to those who prepared the funeral in Prince Albert and to everyone who came to pray with us. Thank you to Eternal Memories of North Battleford and to River Park from Prince Albert, SK for their compassion and love. A very heartfelt thank you to Dr. Dunhin and Dr. Gieni and to all the nurses at BUH Palliative Care Unit for their excellent care. May the angels be her constant guides now and forever. Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from June 27 to July 4, 2019

